College Football 2023 College Football odds: Will Iowa's Under streak end vs. Nebraska? Updated Nov. 19, 2023 6:07 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

With their spot in the Big Ten Conference championship confirmed, the Iowa Hawkeyes look to end a lengthy drought in college football Over/Under (O/U) betting.

The No. 16 Hawkeyes are 9-2 straight up (SU) this season, but the opposite on the O/U — Iowa has hit the Over twice and the Under nine times.

RELATED: Jayden Daniels new Heisman co-favorite with Bo Nix

The Hawkeyes (6-2 in Big Ten play) wrap up the regular season at the Nebraska Cornhuskers (3-5, 5-6) on Friday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Hawkeyes-Cornhuskers O/U opened at 28 combined points, the second-lowest of the season for Iowa.

The O/U was 27.5 — tied for the lowest opening total in history — for the Nov. 11 game against Rutgers, which Iowa won 22-0.

Iowa has hit the Under in six consecutive games, yet went 5-1 in that span.

After the Nebraska game, Iowa will play either No. 3 Michigan or No. 2 Ohio State in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game in Indianapolis on Dec. 2.

Despite the offensive struggles, the Hawkeyes have won six of their past seven games.

How are the Hawkeyes 9-2? Defense.

Despite being 14th (last) in yards per game (246.5) and scoring offense (18.5), Iowa is third in the Big Ten in points allowed per game (12.4) and fourth in yards allowed per game (281.4).

Iowa last hit the Over on Sept. 30, a 26-16 win over Michigan State (O/U 36.5).

Here's a look at Iowa's O/U performance this season:

Sept. 2 @ Iowa 24, Utah State 14 (Under 43.5)

Sept. 9 Iowa 20, @ Iowa State 13 (Under 34.5)

Sept. 16 @ Iowa 41, Western Michigan 10 (Over 43.5)

Sept. 23 @ Penn State 31, Iowa 0 (Under 37.5)

Sept. 30 @ Iowa 26, Michigan State 16 (Over 36.5)

Oct. 7 @ Iowa 20, Purdue 14 (Under 38.5)

Oct. 14 Iowa 15 @ Wisconsin 6 (Under 34)

Oct. 21 Minnesota 12, @ Iowa 10 (Under 30.5)

Nov. 4 Iowa 10, Northwestern 7 @ Wrigley Field (Under 32)

Nov. 11 @ Iowa 22, Rutgers 0 (Under 27.5)

Saturday: @ Iowa 15, Illinois 13 (Under 33.5)

Do you think the Hawkeyes will hit the Under in the regular-season finale against the Cornhuskers? Follow FOX Sports for the latest in college football and other sports.

share