College Football
2023 Heisman Trophy odds: Caleb Williams back on top of oddsboard
Updated Oct. 2, 2023 3:19 p.m. ET

This year's Heisman Trophy race is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent memory. Seemingly every week there is a new favorite at the top of the oddsboard. 

Who's the favorite after Week 5? Let's take a look at the odds, according to FanDuel:

HEISMAN TROPHY ODDS*

Caleb Williams, USC +170
Michael Penix Jr., Washington +400
Bo Nix, Oregon +900
Quinn Ewers, Texas +900
Jordan Travis, Florida State +1600
Dillon Gabriel, Oklahoma +1600
Tyler Van Dyke, Miami +3000
J.J. McCarthy, Michigan +3300
Jayden Daniels, LSU +3500
Sam Hartman, Wake Forest +3500

*As of 10/2/23

The new favorite: Caleb Williams

Just last week, Penix was No. 1 on the oddsboard, and in Week 5, he played well, finishing 20-for-30 passing for 363 passing yards in a 31-24 win for Washington over Arizona.

However, he didn't have the day that Williams had. 

In a 48-41 over the Colorado Buffaloes, the reigning Heisman Trophy winner went off, to the tune of 403 yards on 30-for-40 passing, including six touchdowns (and his first interception of the season).

On the year, through five games, Williams now has 1,603 passing yards, 21 TDs and that single, aforementioned turnover through the air.

In addition, the No. 9 Trojans are 5-0 and firmly in the hunt for a spot in the College Football Playoff.

