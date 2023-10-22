College Football 2023 College Football Bad Beats: Late field goal dooms USC moneyline bettors Updated Oct. 22, 2023 12:46 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

USC Trojans moneyline bettors are lamenting a pair of missed two-point conversion attempts and a late personal foul penalty in the No. 14 Utah Utes' 34-32 win over the No. 18 Trojans, all but knocking Caleb Williams and USC out of contention for a College Football Playoff berth on Saturday night on FOX Sports.

USC (6-2) was a -218 favorite on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $14.59 total).

The Utes (6-1) were +180 underdogs on the moneyline (bet $10 to win $28 total).

Here's how the final moments unfurled Saturday night.

Williams scored on an 11-yard run with 1:46 to go, giving the Trojans a 32-31 lead. But USC missed the two-point attempt, just as it did earlier in the quarter.

On third down in Utah territory, USC's Bear Alexander was called for roughing the passer on Utah quarterback Bryson Barnes, giving the Utes a first down near midfield with 70 seconds to go.

Six plays later, Barnes, starting in place of injured Cameron Rising, ran for 26 yards down the sideline to the USC 19 with five seconds left.

Utah took a snap to center the ball, then Cole Becker kicked the winning 38-yard field goal as time expired as USC moneyline bettors crumpled up their tickets.

USC entered the game as a 5.5-point favorite.

