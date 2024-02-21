College Basketball Southland Conference suspends 8 players in wake of post-game brawl Updated Feb. 21, 2024 5:14 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

On Feb. 19, members of Texas A&M-Commerce and Incarnate Word got into a post-game brawl during the handshake line. The Southland Conference has now taken action, suspending eight players for their roles in the incident.

On the Texas A&M-Commerce front, Jerome Brewer Jr., Ant Abraham and Kwo Agwa were suspended three games; Prince Davies will be suspended one game. On the Incarnate Word front, Elijah Davis was suspended three games, while Alex Anderson, Gabe Beny Til and Marcus Glover were suspended two games apiece.

"The Southland Conference Board of Directors has set clear expectations for sportsmanship and behavior of our student-athletes, coaches, and spectators during and after competitions. Unfortunately, these expectations were not met on Monday night, and the Southland Conference will not tolerate any unsportsmanlike behavior," said Commissioner Chris Grant in a statement. "I would like to extend our appreciation to A&M-Commerce Athletics Director Jim Curry and UIW Athletics Director Richard Duran for their unwavering partnership and diligent resolution of this matter."

