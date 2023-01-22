College Basketball
No. 3 Purdue edges Terps, continues best start ever (19-1)
College Basketball

No. 3 Purdue edges Terps, continues best start ever (19-1)

13 hours ago

Zach Edey had 24 points and 16 rebounds and Braden Smith’s two free throws with 3.9 seconds left helped No. 3 Purdue fend off a furious second-half charge from Maryland for a 58-55 victory on Sunday.

The Boilermakers are off to the best start in school history (19-1, 8-1 Big Ten). They’ve won six straight and are the fifth conference team since 2000 to win 19 of its first 20 games. Edey had his 16th double-double this season.

Zach Edey, Purdue hold off Maryland

Zach Edey, Purdue hold off Maryland
National player of the year candidate Zach Edey was too much for the Terps, with 24 points and 16 rebounds.

Julian Reese scored 19 points to help the Terrapins (12-7, 3-5) overcome a 14-point halftime deficit to have a chance to force to overtime.

Maryland got as close as three points four times, but it wasn’t until Jahmir Young made two free throws with 5.3 seconds left that the Terps pulled within one.

Smith then made his free throws, and Young’s 30-foot heave to force overtime hit the backboard as the buzzer sounded. The Terrapins have lost four of their last six.

Purdue never trailed, taking immediate control with a 41-second first-half flurry less that resulted in a 7-0 run to make it 20-7. They drew four fouls during that span.

But after trailing by as much as 16, Reese rallied his teammates with a 9-3 spurt to open the second half. Maryland used a 10-2 run to close to 52-49 with 6:13 to play, but made only two baskets the rest of the game.

Braden Smith connects with Zach Edey

Braden Smith connects with Zach Edey
Purdue's Braden Smith and Zach Edey combine for an easy bucket vs. Maryland.

BIG PICTURE

Maryland: Instead of building momentum after Thursday’s victory over Michigan, the Terrapins started slow and came up short again on the road. Maryland, which once reached No. 13 in The Associated Press poll, is 0-6 outside its home venue in league play and must solve its road mystery to stay in the NCAA Tournament hunt.

Purdue: The Boilermakers have been a model of consistency in recent years. They’ve held 21 consecutive opponents to 70 or fewer points and are now 52-5 at home since 2014-15 when classes are in session. But Purdue needs to develop a stronger knockout punch than it showed to stay atop the Big Ten standings.

POLL IMPLICATIONS

Purdue began the day as one of four Division I teams with only one loss — and the lone Power Five representative on the list. Thanks to Saturday’s loss by No. 2 Kansas, the Boilermakers should climb back to No. 2 and if Houston loses to Temple, Purdue may reclaim the top spot.

UP NEXT

Maryland: Returns home Wednesday to host Wisconsin.

Purdue: Visits Michigan on Thursday, its second trip north of the state line in two weeks.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
No. 1 Houston stunned by Temple day after No. 2 Kansas falls
College Basketball

No. 1 Houston stunned by Temple day after No. 2 Kansas falls

11 hours ago
Terquavion Smith, an NBA prospect and NC State star, day-to-day after scary fall
College Basketball

Terquavion Smith, an NBA prospect and NC State star, day-to-day after scary fall

14 hours ago
Armando Bacot is Tar Heels' new all-time rebounding king
College Basketball

Armando Bacot is Tar Heels' new all-time rebounding king

15 hours ago
Butler vs. UConn highlights: No. 15 Huskies dominate Bulldogs
College Basketball

Butler vs. UConn highlights: No. 15 Huskies dominate Bulldogs

15 hours ago
No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years
basketball

No. 14 TCU hands No. 2 Kansas worst home loss in 2 years

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Super Bowl Super BowlNFL Playoff Schedule NFL Playoff ScheduleDaytona 500 Image Daytona 500NBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes