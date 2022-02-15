NCAA Tournament Bracket Forecast: Kansas grabs a No. 1 seed

College Basketball
While Gonzaga (21-2) and Auburn (23-2) have been the talk of the college basketball world over the past month, Ochai Agbaji and the Kansas Jayhawks (20-4) are quietly putting together another outstanding season. 

Bill Self's team has won four of its last five games and is listed as a No. 1 seed in this week's men's NCAA Tournament projections from FOX Sports bracket forecaster Mike DeCourcy.

In addition to Kansas, the other No. 1 seeds include Auburn, Gonzaga and Arizona (20-3).

Purdue (22-4) fell to a No. 2 seed following a blowout loss at Michigan this past week. The Boilermakers are joined by Baylor (21-4), Kentucky (21-4) and Providence (21-2) as 2-seeds.

When it comes to conference representation, the Big Ten Conference leads the way with eight teams in the projected field. DeCourcy projects seven teams from the Big East, while the Big 12 and SEC each have six teams.

The ACC has five teams represented in DeCourcy's bracket forecast, while the Pac-12 is once again the least-represented major conference, with four bids.

When it comes to teams on "bubble watch," DeCourcy has Oregon, San Diego State, San Francisco and Rutgers as the last four teams in, with Oklahoma, Belmont, Memphis and Michigan on the outside looking in.

Here are the full brackets from DeCourcy:

