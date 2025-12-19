College Basketball
Marcus Allen Begins Chemotherapy as Miami Basketball Rallies Around Teammate
Published Dec. 19, 2025 11:50 a.m. ET

Miami sophomore forward Marcus Allen has been diagnosed with non-Hodgkin lymphoma and will miss the remainder of the season, the school announced Friday.

The Hurricanes and Allen's family said he was diagnosed following routine medical tests. Allen, a Miami native who started his college career at Missouri before joining the Hurricanes this year, averaged 5.3 points and 3.1 rebounds in 18.9 minutes per game this season.

He has already started chemotherapy treatments.

"Marcus is an incredible person and teammate, and we will do everything we can to support him and his amazing family during this difficult time," Miami coach Jai Lucas said. "Marcus brings toughness and selflessness to our locker room every day and those same qualities will help him defeat this disease. Our entire program will continue to support Marcus in any way that we can as he focuses on his health."

Allen was a consensus four-star recruit out of high school and led Miami Norland High to a state championship in 2024 after averaging 22.7 points and 13.2 rebounds per game. He was picked for the Allen Iverson Classic All-American game and helped AZ Compass Prep reach the title game at the GEICO nationals in 2023.

"We want to thank everyone for their thoughts and prayers during an extremely difficult time for our family," Allen's family said in a statement. "We thank God for his continued Grace, Mercy and Favor. We wait in anticipation for the miracle healing to take place. We are standing on FAITH."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

