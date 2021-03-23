College Basketball NCAA Tournament 2021: How to bet the Sweet 16 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

By Jason McIntyre

FOX Sports Betting Analyst

The first four days of the NCAA Tournament are in the books, and if you were gambling with me, you’ve got some extra spring break money in your pocket, via a 29-18 record and three profitable days (the other was 4-4).

Let’s see if we can stay hot in the Sweet 16.

MIDWEST REGION

No. 11 Syracuse vs. No. 2 Houston (-6)

This line opened at 7 and was quickly bet down to 6. Houston, with its gaudy record and gritty defense, won’t be able to get much separation from Syracuse playing at a snail’s pace. Buddy Boeheim has 55 points in two games on 19-of-32 shooting, including 13-of-23 on 3-pointers. The pick: Syracuse +6

No. 12 Oregon State vs. No. 8 Loyola-Chicago (-6)

The Beavers' big advantage in their first two games was experience. Tennessee and Oklahoma State were two of the least experienced teams in the field. However, Loyola has the second-most know-how of any team left, with four senior starters. In addition, Loyola’s defense held Illinois' elite offense below its averages in 2-pointers and 3-pointers. Pick: Loyola -6.5

SOUTH REGION

No. 15 Oral Roberts vs. No. 3 Arkansas (-11)

The worst defensive team left in the tournament is Oral Roberts. Arkansas has an explosive offense that has topped 80 points 15 times this season. Yes, this is a large spread, but Arkansas’ suffocating defense is relentless. And let’s be real: Oral Roberts needed an epic meltdown by Florida to get here, pulling off a miraculous 13-4 run in the final 4:35. Pick: Arkansas -11.5

No. 5 Villanova vs. No. 1 Baylor (-6.5)

Villanova arrives after double-digit wins against offenses ranked outside the top 90 in efficiency. Baylor has the third-most efficient offense in the country, and if that doesn’t scare you, Villanova is poor defending 3-pointers (236th) and 2-pointers (204th). The only discernible edge is Villanova’s great coach, Jay Wright, but his guards will have problems with Jared Butler (16.9 PPG) and Davion Mitchell (14.1 PPG). Pick: Baylor: -6.5

WEST REGION

No. 5 Creighton vs. No. 1 Gonzaga (-13)

Gonzaga has now won 25 straight games by double digits. I hate betting on poor foul shooting teams (Creighton is 329th), but this number feels a tad inflated, as the sportsbooks know they’re getting one-way money on this game. Marcus Zegarowski and Christian Bishop are tough veterans who will have the Bluejays come in the backdoor. Pick: Creighton +13.5

No. 1 Michigan (-3) vs. No. 4 Florida State

The Wolverines needed a late push to pull away from LSU, but FSU’s length inside against Hunter Dickinson will be a formidable task. Playmaking forward Scottie Barnes and scoring wing Raiquan Gray will be difficult challenges for an at-times plodding offense. Pick: Florida State +3

EAST REGION

No. 11 UCLA vs. No. 2 Alabama (-6)

The Tide shook off the cobwebs against Iona and blitzed Maryland with a 16-of-33 3-point performance. The Bruins are a young team with exceptional wing talents, but they might struggle against the blur that is the Alabama guard attack. If this number extends to 6 or higher, I’d look very hard at the Bruins. Pick: Alabama -5.5

No. 7 Oregon vs. No. 6 USC (-2.5)

The numbers say USC is the side, with an impenetrable defense that ranks No. 1 in the country against 2-pointers, thanks to the Mobley brothers manning the paint. USC won the earlier meeting handily, jumping to a 17-1 early lead and rolling to a 14-point win in a game in which Isaiah Mobley didn’t play (calf). In a battle of two of the best coaches left in the tournament, this feels like a coin flip. Pick: Oregon pick ‘em

