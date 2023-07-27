LeBron James posts message of thanks following son Bronny's cardiac arrest
LeBron James said his family is "safe and healthy" three days after his oldest son, Bronny, went into cardiac arrest.
The top scorer in NBA history posted a message of gratitude on social media Thursday. Bronny, his 18-year-old son, was hospitalized Monday morning after a basketball practice with his team at USC's campus.
"I want to thank the countless people sending my family love and prayers," James wrote. "We feel you and I’m so grateful. Everyone doing great. We have our family together, safe and healthy, and we feel your love. Will have more to say when we’re ready but I wanted to tell everyone how much your support has meant to all of us! #JamesGang."
Bronny James spent only a brief time in intensive care, a positive sign for his long-term recovery.
The message is the first to directly come from James since the news broke on Tuesday of Monday's incident, though a family spokesperson shared an update on Tuesday.
"LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes," the statement read."
Bronny James' younger brother, Bryce, also shared a message of support late Tuesday, posting an image of the two of them together with a heart emoji in an Instagram story.
Bronny James announced his commitment to USC for the upcoming season in May. He's viewed by most recruiting services as a four-star recruit and a top-30 player in the 2023 class.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
