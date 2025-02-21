College Basketball College basketball weekend preview: Top five matchups to tune into Saturday Published Feb. 21, 2025 4:19 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Last weekend, college hoops delivered with six teams in the top 25 going down, including four in the top 15.

This week there are a lot of matchups worth clearing out time in your day to watch. There are three ranked vs. ranked contests this week, with two happening in the ridiculously stacked SEC and one occurring in the surging Big 12. Moreover, nine of the top 25 teams find themselves on the road, putting them on upset alert.

Selection Sunday is just about one month away, meaning each game means a lot more regarding seeding, playing yourself into the tournament or potentially even playing yourself out of the tournament. Even without that added pressure, the schedule of games is loaded.

That said, here are the five best men's college basketball games to watch Saturday.

ADVERTISEMENT

What to expect: Offense is the name of the game in this battle, with Arizona and BYU ranking third and fourth in the Big 12 in points per game, respectively. The key difference will be whose strength wins out. Arizona leads the Big 12 in rebounding, while BYU is tops in made 3-pointers per game. Whoever's strength wins out will shape the game.

Key stat: The biggest difference between the two teams is how they generate points. Both teams average 80-plus points per game but do it in very different ways. BYU is shooting 36.5% from downtown this season, while Arizona is shooting just 31.3% from distance. The Cougars make 10-plus shots from deep each game, and the Wildcats make less than seven 3-pointers per game. If that number holds, BYU would be about 12 points ahead just off that alone.

Trends: A win would give BYU consecutive wins over ranked opponents for the first time since January 1988. Arizona has won 22 consecutive home games vs. unranked opponents, with three of those wins finishing within single digits.

What to expect: Defense! In addition to being two of the top 10 teams in the entire country, Tennessee and Texas A&M are first and second in the SEC, respectively, in points per game allowed. This could end up being one of the rare games this season with both teams barely cracking 70 points and possibly staying in the 60s. Moreover, they both rank first and second in opponents' rebounds allowed, limiting the extra scoring chances.

Key stat: The biggest thing to circle in this game is the fact Texas A&M relies on free throws to help pad its scoring total, ranking fourth in the SEC with just over 16 points per game coming from the charity stripe. However, Tennessee allows just 11.3 free throw points per game, the fewest in the SEC. The Aggies will need to find other ways to score.

Trends: Tennessee is 2-5 in its past seven meetings and 4-6 against AP top-10 teams. Its last win over a top-10 team on the road came in February of last year against Kentucky. The Aggies are 3-2 in their past five games against AP top-10 teams at home, winning three of their last four with an average margin of victory of nine points.

What to expect: This has the potential to be a real rock fight. Houston allows just 57.6 points per game, which is not only the best in the Big 12 but also the best in the country. Iowa State allows just 66.9 points per game, is fourth in the conference and has only allowed 70-plus points once in its past six games. If the patterns hold, there's a solid chance that the two teams combine for less than 130 points overall.

Key stat: Houston's offense is not overly potent, but it does a great job taking care of the ball. The Cougars turn the ball over just 9.1 times per game, the best in the Big 12 and fifth best in the nation. Iowa State averages 9.4 steals per game, however, which is the best in the conference and 15th-best in the nation. Neither team has much room for their offensive production, so whoever can stay close to its averages will be in a great position to grab the win.

Trends: Houston is 3-1 in its past four home games against AP top-10 teams at home after going 0-4 from 2002-2017. Iowa State is just 1-13 against AP top-10 teams on the road and has scored 70 points or more in just one of its last six games in those circumstances.

What to expect: Offense galore! Both teams rank in the top 20 in KenPom offensive efficiency. Moreover, though, both teams are two of just 12 in the country to average 80 points, nine 3s and 14 free throws per game. Illinois and Duke are both elite offensive squads, which should provide lots of fireworks.

Key stat: Duke is the only team in the country to be in the top five in both KenPom offensive and defensive efficiency. It can score and prevent points. That makes it a tough matchup for the Fighting Illini, who are 1-9 when they fail to reach 80 points this season. When they do end up with 80 or more, they're 16-1. If Illinois scores, it can pull off a massive win for their March résumé.

Trends: Duke has won four of its past five games against Big Ten opponents, after going 1-4 in the previous five tries. Illinois is 3-7 in its past 10 matchups vs. AP top-10 foes. Two of its last three losses have come by 10 or more points.

What to expect: This could be the highest-scoring game of the entire season. Kentucky and Alabama are both in the top five in KenPom offensive efficiency, while both are outside the top 40 in defensive efficiency. Only five teams in college basketball have scored 100 or more points in at least five different games this season; Alabama has done so seven times to lead the nation, while Kentucky has done so five times.

Key stat: Both these teams can score, and neither one is going to win any games defensively. They rank first and second in points per game offensively in the SEC, respectively, while ranking last and second-to-last in points allowed per game in the conference. There won't be much defense being played in this game, but whoever can get a few stops at the end of the game will likely be able to earn the win.

Trends: Alabama has scored 80 or more points in nine consecutive games, while Kentucky has done so in just two of its past eight games. Kentucky has also held four straight opponents to five made 3-pointers or less, while Alabama has allowed eight of its past 10 opponents to connect on more than five 3-pointers in a game.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience College Basketball

share