College basketball highlights: Seton Hall vs. Providence on FOX

The Big East takes center stage with a jam-packed college basketball slate Saturday on FOX.

It all starts with a big matchup between Seton Hall and No. 20 Providence, and we've got you covered with all the action!

Later, No. 6 Marquette, which has already clinched the Big East regular-season crown, plays host to St. John's (2 p.m. ET, FOX). Then, No. 14 UConn heads to Philadelphia to take on Villanova, which has won six of its last seven games (7:30 p.m. ET).

Here are the top moments from an action-packed day on the hardwood!

Seton Hall at No. 20 Providence

Pogo stick!

Shaheen Holloway's brand of basketball is hard-nosed. That was evident on this play, as Seton Hall scrapped for the offensive board following a bricked shot, before Tyrese Samuel slammed in a resounding jam.

Crisp ball movement

The Friars are something to watch in transition, and although Seton Hall captured the early lead, Providence stuck around with pretty plays like this one.

Damage down low

Providence got within one midway through the first half courtesy of a tough finish inside from Ed Croswell.

