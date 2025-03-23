College Basketball
2025 Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams
College Basketball

2025 Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams

Updated Mar. 24, 2025 8:02 a.m. ET

The opening weekend of the 2025 March Madness tournament was full of incredible moments, thrilling finishes and upsets. Now we are moving to the Sweet 16 with a bunch of college basketball blue bloods and big-name schools, including all No. 1 seeds. Check out everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 below.

Who's in the Sweet 16?

Parkins’ Picks for Friday’s NCAA March Madness: UConn, Kentucky, and Grand Canyon | Breakfast Ball

Parkins’ Picks for Friday’s NCAA March Madness: UConn, Kentucky, and Grand Canyon | Breakfast Ball
ADVERTISEMENT

Sweet 16 Bracket

South Region

  • (1) Auburn vs. (5) Michigan
  • (2) Michigan State vs. (6) Ole Miss

East Region

  • (1) Duke vs. (4) Arizona
  • (2) Alabama vs. (6) BYU

Midwest Region

  • (1) Houston vs. (4) Purdue
  • (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Kentucky

West Region

  • (1) Florida vs. (4) Maryland
  • (3) Texas Tech vs. (10) Arkansas

Sweet 16 Schedule

When is the Sweet 16 for March Madness?

The men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will be held on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28. There will be four games each day. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

Sweet 16 Locations

The 2025 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the following four locations:

  • State Farm Arena - Atlanta (South Region)
  • Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis (Midwest Region)
  • Prudential Center - Newark (East Region)
  • Chase Center - San Francisco (West Region)
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top storylines from Day 3 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Top storylines from Day 3 of the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes