2025 Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams

The opening weekend of the 2025 March Madness tournament was full of incredible moments, thrilling finishes and upsets. Now we are moving to the Sweet 16 with a bunch of college basketball blue bloods and big-name schools, including all No. 1 seeds. Check out everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 below.

Who's in the Sweet 16?

Sweet 16 Bracket

South Region

(1) Auburn vs. (5) Michigan

(2) Michigan State vs. (6) Ole Miss

East Region

(1) Duke vs. (4) Arizona

(2) Alabama vs. (6) BYU

Midwest Region

(1) Houston vs. (4) Purdue

(2) Tennessee vs. (3) Kentucky

West Region

(1) Florida vs. (4) Maryland

(3) Texas Tech vs. (10) Arkansas

Sweet 16 Schedule

When is the Sweet 16 for March Madness?

The men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will be held on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28. There will be four games each day. All times Eastern.

Thursday, March 27

Friday, March 28

Sweet 16 Locations

The 2025 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the following four locations:

State Farm Arena - Atlanta (South Region)

Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis (Midwest Region)

Prudential Center - Newark (East Region)

Chase Center - San Francisco (West Region)

