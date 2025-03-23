College Basketball
College Basketball
2025 Sweet 16: Bracket, schedule, locations, teams
Updated Mar. 24, 2025 8:02 a.m. ET
The opening weekend of the 2025 March Madness tournament was full of incredible moments, thrilling finishes and upsets. Now we are moving to the Sweet 16 with a bunch of college basketball blue bloods and big-name schools, including all No. 1 seeds. Check out everything you need to know about the Sweet 16 below.
Who's in the Sweet 16?
- Alabama Crimson Tide
- Arizona Wildcats
- Arkansas Razorbacks
- Auburn Tigers
- BYU Cougars
- Duke Blue Devils
- Florida Gators
- Houston Cougars
- Kentucky Wildcats
- Maryland Terrapins
- Michigan Wolverines
- Michigan State Spartans
- Ole Miss Rebels
- Purdue Boilermakers
- Texas Tech Red Raiders
- Tennessee Volunteers
Sweet 16 Bracket
South Region
- (1) Auburn vs. (5) Michigan
- (2) Michigan State vs. (6) Ole Miss
East Region
- (1) Duke vs. (4) Arizona
- (2) Alabama vs. (6) BYU
Midwest Region
- (1) Houston vs. (4) Purdue
- (2) Tennessee vs. (3) Kentucky
West Region
- (1) Florida vs. (4) Maryland
- (3) Texas Tech vs. (10) Arkansas
Sweet 16 Schedule
When is the Sweet 16 for March Madness?
The men's NCAA Tournament Sweet 16 round will be held on Thursday, March 27 and Friday, March 28. There will be four games each day. All times Eastern.
Thursday, March 27
- (6) BYU vs. (2) Alabama - 7:09 p.m. (CBS)
- (4) Maryland vs. (1) Florida - 7:39 p.m. (TBS)
- (4) Arizona vs. (1) Duke - 9:39 p.m. (CBS)
- (10) Arkansas vs. (3) Texas Tech - 10:09 p.m. (TBS)
Friday, March 28
- (6) Ole Miss vs. (2) Michigan State - 7:09 p.m. (CBS)
- (3) Kentucky vs. (2) Tennessee - 7:39 p.m. (TBS)
- (5) Michigan vs. (1) Auburn - 9:39 p.m. (CBS)
- (4) Purdue vs. (1) Houston - 10:09 p.m. (TBS)
Sweet 16 Locations
The 2025 Sweet 16 and Elite Eight will be played at the following four locations:
- State Farm Arena - Atlanta (South Region)
- Lucas Oil Stadium - Indianapolis (Midwest Region)
- Prudential Center - Newark (East Region)
- Chase Center - San Francisco (West Region)
