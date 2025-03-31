College Basketball 2025 College Basketball Crown odds: Who will win the inaugural CBC? Published Mar. 31, 2025 12:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first-ever College Basketball Crown kicks off Monday.

The men's college basketball tournament will take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, featuring 16 teams from conferences across the college hoops landscape, including the Big East, Big Ten and Big 12.

RELATED: 10 names to know in the CBC

Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 31.

2025 College Basketball Crown winner

Boise State: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Cincinnati: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Nebraska: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Villanova: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

USC: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

UCF: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Arizona State: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Colorado: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Butler: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Georgetown: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Utah: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

DePaul: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Oregon State: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Washington State: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

George Washington: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

Tulane: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

The College Basketball Crown is a new 16-team, single-elimination postseason tournament. Scheduled from March 31 to April 6, 2025, the tournament will be hosted at the MGM Grand Garden Arena and T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, with all games broadcast on FOX and FS1.

And though it features several squads from the Power 4 conferences, a team from the Mountain West actually opens as the favorite to win the CBC.

Boise State finished the regular season with a record of 24-10, landing fourth in the MWC.

The Broncos made it to the Mountain West Conference title game, where they fell to Colorado State, which earned a 12-seed in the NCAA Tournament.

However, on its way to the MWC title game, Boise State defeated both New Mexico and San Diego State, teams that qualified for the NCAA Tournament.

FOX Sports wagering expert Chris "The Bear" Fallica had this to say about the Broncos heading into the CBC:

" … I'm all in on Boise State. It played in a conference that saw three teams make the NCAA Tournament (New Mexico, Colorado State, Utah State), along with the usual powerhouse of San Diego State. Tyson Degenhart is a stud and Leon Rice is a coach with lots of postseason experience. I truly think this is the Broncos' tournament to lose, and that they'll be playing with a chip on their shoulder given they were among the first four out."

Second on the oddsboard is Cincinnati, a Big 12 squad with regular-season wins over NCAA Tournament teams Baylor and BYU.

