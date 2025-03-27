College Basketball 2025 College Basketball Crown: Predictions for FOX Super 6 by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Mar. 27, 2025 9:02 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

What's better than watching basketball? Watching basketball and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching the Crown Basketball Tournament with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game.

How do you play? Enter the Crown Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

ADVERTISEMENT

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I have you covered this week.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which of these teams will score the MOST TOTAL POINTS in the College Basketball Crown?

Boise State, Nebraska, Cincinnati, Georgetown

The Broncos were one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament, as they made a run to the Mountain West Championship Game but ultimately lost to Colorado State. Keep in mind that they took down a New Mexico team that beat Marquette in the Round of 64 and gave Michigan State a run for its money in the second round. They were fourth in the conference in scoring at 74.8 points per game and are led by Tyson Degenhart, a 6-foot-8 forward who can play with the best of them. He averages 17.9 points and shoots 52% from the field, alongside 6.1 rebounds per game. He's a senior who spent his entire career with Boise, so I expect him to cap his career off with a bang.

Prediction: Boise State

2. Rank the teams by who will score the MOST POINTS in the first round (highest to lowest):

Oregon State, UCF, Colorado, Villanova

UCF is the only team in this bunch to rank in the top 55 in scoring in Division I, coming in at 52nd with 79.3 points per game. In fact, the Knights are the only team of these four that even cracks the top 100. Jordan Ivy-Curry and Darius Johnson combine for 29.6 points an outing, and each of them shoots over 34% from beyond the arc. While it faces a strong Oregon State team in the first round, I think UCL will surprise people after enduring a tough Big 12 schedule this year. Villanova is also a good play here, as Eric Dixon finished the regular season as the leading scorer in all of Division I at 23 PPG.

Prediction: UCF, Villanova, Oregon State, Colorado

3. Which group of teams includes the 2025 College Basketball Crown champion?

Boise State, Nebraska, Utah OR Cincinnati, USC, Arizona State OR Villanova, UCF, Butler OR a different team will win

Risky pick here, as I'm not too convinced of Nebraska or Utah, but I'm all in on Boise State. It played in a conference that saw three teams make the NCAA Tournament (New Mexico, Colorado State, Utah State), along with the usual powerhouse of San Diego State. Degenhart is a stud and Leon Rice is a coach with lots of postseason experience. I truly think this is the Broncos' tournament to lose, and that they'll be playing with a chip on their shoulder given they were among the first four out.

Prediction: Boise State

4. How many 3-POINT FIELD GOALS will Villanova make in the College Basketball Crown?

(12 points for one segment (ie; 0 to 9), 6 points for two segments (ie; 0 to 15), 3 points for three segments (0 to 24), 1 point for four segments (0 to 30))

0 to 9 OR 0 to 15 OR 0 to 24 OR 0 to 30

9 to 15 OR 9 to 24 OR 9 to 30

15 to 24 OR 15 to 30

Villanova averages 9.6 3-pointers per game on the season (the most of any Big East team) and faces a 14-20 Colorado team that allowed opponents to shoot 34% from beyond the arc. Dixon & Co. will likely outperform these numbers given they recorded 19 wins while playing in the Big East.

Prediction: 9 to 15

5. Which of the following will occur?

2+ Big 12 teams make semifinals, 2+ Big East teams make semifinals, No Big 12 or Big East team in final, none of the above occurs

Villanova and DePaul could easily meet in the semifinals on one side of the bracket, and then you have Butler and Georgetown, who could surprise some people and make some noise on the other side. While this is probably the toughest question to answer, I can't pick against one of the most historic conferences in college basketball. The Big East is a battleground every year and I think those teams will have an edge coming into this tournament.

Prediction: 2+ Big East teams make semifinals

6. What will be the outcome of the Tulane vs. USC first round game?

Tulane wins or loses by 7 points or fewer OR USC wins by 8 points or more

Tulane went 19-14 and finished fourth in the American this year. It boasts four players who average over nine points per game and lost to Memphis by one point in the AAC Conference Tournament semifinals. It also covered the spread in its last three games, doing so as an 8.5-point underdog against the Tigers.

Prediction: Tulane win or lose by 7 points

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share