2025-26 Mens Final Four Odds: Houston, Purdue Top Board; Duke in Mix

Florida, Houston, Duke and Auburn were the final squads standing last season.

Now that the 2025-26 season is underway, bettors are already diving into the odds for which teams will make the Final Four next spring.

Will this year's Final Four look similar to last year's?

Let's take a look at the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Nov. 12.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Teams to reach Men's 2026 Final Four (Excluding NJ Colleges)

Houston: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Purdue: +230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

Duke: +260 (bet $10 to win $36 total)

Kentucky: +270 (bet $10 to win $37 total)

UConn: +330 (bet $10 to win $43 total)

Illinois: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Louisville: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Michigan: +370 (bet $10 to win $47 total)

St. John's: +390 (bet $10 to win $49 total)

Florida: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

BYU: +425 (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)

Texas Tech: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Arizona: +500 (bet $10 to win $60 total)

Arkansas: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Here is what to know about the men's Final Four oddsboard:

Back-to-Back?: When it comes to teams that made the Final Four at the end of the 2024-25 season, Houston and Duke are first and third on the board to make an appearance again. The Cougars are ranked No. 1 in the country and have gotten off to a 2-0 start. Like Houston, Duke is off to a 2-0 start, but the Blue Devils are currently ranked fourth in the nation. These two teams faced each other in the Final Four earlier this year, with Houston winning in thrilling fashion, 70-67.

More Cougars to Watch: While BYU has never made a Final Four appearance, compared to the rest of the field, these Cougars have some of the shortest odds in this market. However, BYU's no stranger to the tournament; the Cougs have danced 32 times, including twice in the Sweet 16 and once in the Elite Eight. Now, they have star freshman AJ Dybantsa in the fold. It's also worth mentioning that, on the football side, BYU's odds to make the College Football Playoff are +350. Could Provo be the new Title Town USA?

Middle of the Pack: Despite making a Final Four appearance last season, Auburn's odds to do it again are +2000. Two names to watch on this Tigers team as they try to make it back to the semifinals are Keyshawn Hall and Tahaad Pettiford. Hall leads the team in scoring and boards, while Pettiford is the assists leader. Bettors eyeing Auburn's postseason futures might also want to note that Auburn is a long shot to cut down the final net at +10000.