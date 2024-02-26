College Basketball 2024 Men's Final Four odds: Who's favored outside the favorites? Published Feb. 26, 2024 11:20 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Bettors have been watching the odds market for the 2023-24 men's college basketball national championship.

Did you know there's another betting market available for Final Four weekend in Phoenix?

You can wager on a team making it past the Elite Eight.

If you think a team will make a deep run in the tournament but aren't sure if it will cut down the nets on April 8, the Final Four odds are for you.

With Selection Sunday less than three weeks away, here are the odds for teams to make the Final Four at FanDuel Sportsbook.

ODDS TO REACH FINAL FOUR: *

UConn Huskies: +120 (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Houston Cougars: +160 (bet $10 to win $26 total)

Purdue Boilermakers: +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)

Arizona Wildcats: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Tennessee Volunteers: +280 (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Auburn Tigers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Marquette Golden Eagles: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

North Carolina Tar Heels: +430 (bet $10 to win $53 total)

Iowa State Cyclones: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Duke Blue Devils: +450 (bet $10 to win $55 total)

Alabama Crimson Tide: +550 (bet $10 to win $65 total)

Creighton Bluejays: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kentucky Wildcats: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

Kansas Jayhawks: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Illinois Fighting Illini: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Baylor Bears: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Florida Gators: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Michigan State Spartans: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

San Diego State Aztecs: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Wisconsin Badgers: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Saint Mary's Gaels: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

BYU Cougars: +1800 (bet $10 to win $190 total)

Washington State Cougars: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Clemson Tigers: +1900 (bet $10 to win $200 total)

Texas Tech Red Raiders: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Mississippi State Bulldogs: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Gonzaga Bulldogs: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

New Mexico Lobos: +2700 (bet $10 to win $ total)

Texas Longhorns: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Florida Atlantic Owls: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

TCU Horned Frogs: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

South Carolina Gamecocks: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Utah State Aggies: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

* odds as of 2/26/24

In his latest college hoops rankings, FOX Sports college basketball analyst John Fanta has Houston at the top, slightly ahead of UConn.

"Houston's reputation should be even stronger than it is," Fanta said. "Not only is this team as tough as any team in college basketball, but they've got an impressive track record to prove it. Over the last four years, this program has 117 wins — to just 17 losses. Shead is an All-American and this team has enough offensive firepower to win the national championship.

Which team are you backing to make a run to the Final Four? Follow FOX Sports for the latest news on college basketball and other sports.

