College Basketball 2024 March Madness odds: NC State among biggest underdogs to make Final Four Updated Apr. 2, 2024 11:52 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NC State Wolfpack isn't supposed to be playing this late in the season.

But here they are, dancing early into April, with a Final Four matchup on deck against the Purdue Boilermakers.

Despite what happens this weekend (Purdue is a huge favorite), NC State's run has been legendary, especially for bettors.

The Wolfpack's pre-tourney odds were at +20000 to win the title, making them one of the biggest underdogs ever to reach the Final Four.

ADVERTISEMENT

This means that NC State backers who put $10 on the team to cut down the final nets before March Madness would cash a ticket worth $2,010 if the Wolfpack can win it all.

NC State ended its regular season with four consecutive losses heading into the ACC Tournament.

However, in the battle for the conference, the Pack got hot at the right time.

During the conference tournament, NC State defeated Louisville, Syracuse, Duke and Virginia. Then, by a score of 84-76, the Wolves toppled North Carolina to take the ACC crown.

After securing the No. 11 seed in the South Region, the fire continued into March Madness.

NC State took down Texas Tech in the first round and Oakland in the second round before facing 2-seed Marquette in the Sweet 16. The Wolfpack entered that contest as 7.5-point underdogs, but covered the spread and then some, toppling the Golden Eagles 67-58.

RELATED: UConn, NC State cause sportsbooks to lose big

Next on the docket was the 4-seed Duke Blue Devils in the Elite Eight. NC State entered as 7-point underdogs before winning 76-64.

Throughout the Wolfpack's March Madness run, 6-foot-9 forward DJ Burns has dominated, averaging 18.3 points, five rebounds and 3.5 assists.

The big man's odds to win Most Outstanding Player of the Tournament are +2000.

Ahead now for NC State is No. 1 Purdue, and the Wolfpack are underdogs yet again, but this time by a whopping 9.5 points.

Let's take a look at where NC State sits on the list of long-shots to make a deep tournament run.

Longest Pre-Tournament Championship Odds Among Teams to Make Final Four (since 2010):

2018 Loyola-Chicago: 380-1

2011 VCU: 300-1

2017 S. Carolina: 280-1

2016 Syracuse: 275-1

𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟒 𝐍𝐂 𝐒𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐞: 𝟐𝟎𝟎-𝟏

2011 Butler: 200-1

RELATED: DJ Burns getting NFL interest

At least a few people are holding potentially extremely valuable tickets with NC State's name on them.

When it comes to championship futures, NC State has the longest title odds of the last four teams standing at +1800.

So even if you missed out on the Wolfpack at +7000, you can still get in on them to win it all at long(ish) odds.

Are you backing NC State to make even more history and win it all?

Follow along with FOX Sports for the latest March Madness stories!

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share