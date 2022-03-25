College Basketball
2022 NCAA Men's Tournament Top Moments: Sweet 16 in action

The 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Sweet 16 continues Friday with another action-packed slate.

Tipping things off, No. 3 Purdue is taking on 15-seed Saint Peter’s, while No. 4 Providence battles top-seeded Kansas.

Later, No. 4 UCLA takes on 8-seed North Carolina (9:39 p.m ET) and 10-seed Miami (FL) battles No. 11 Iowa State (9:59 p.m ET).

The winners will join 2-seeds Villanova and Duke, No. 4 Arkansas and No. 5 Houston in the Elite Eight.

Here are the top moments from Friday's Sweet 16 games.

No. 15 Saint Peter’s vs. No. 3 Purdue

Edey slam

Purdue center Zach Edey slammed it home early for the Boilermakers, as both teams came out hot.

Purdue jumped out to a quick 9-7 lead — Edey with four, Sasha Stefanovic with a triple and Jaden Ivey with a basket. 

Battling early

On the other side, all of Saint Peter's first seven points were from forward Clarence Rupert, including this tough 3-pointer:

Letting it fly

Saint Peter's continued to heat up as the first half continued, keeping things close.

Purdue led by one point, 15-14, midway through the first half.

Downtown Doug

Saint Peter's guard Doug Edert drained a huge 3, as the Peacocks knotted things up at 17.

No. 4 Providence vs. No. 1 Kansas

Big Buckets

It was a battle early between these two squads, and Kansas wasted no time showing why it's a No. 1 seed.

No. 8 North Carolina vs. No. 4 UCLA (9:39 p.m ET)

Sat 1:39 AM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
North Carolina Tar Heels
UNC
4
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

No. 11 Iowa State vs. No. 10 Miami (9:59 p.m ET)

Sat 1:59 AM
TBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
Iowa State Cyclones
ISU
10
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
MIA
