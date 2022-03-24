College Basketball 2022 NCAA Men’s Tournament Top Moments: Sweet 16 tips off 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

It's Sweet 16 time in the 2022 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament.

Tipping things off Thursday, top-seeded Gonzaga — in its seventh consecutive Sweet 16 appearance — is battling No. 4 Arkansas, while No. 2 Villanova is taking on 11-seed Michigan.

Later, No. 2 Duke faces 3-seed Texas Tech (9:39 p.m. ET), while No. 1 Arizona is up against 5-seed Houston (9:59 p.m. ET) to close things out.

Here are the top moments from Thursday's Sweet 16 games.

No. 11 Michigan vs. No. 2 Villanova

Clawing back

Six points from Jermaine Samuels helped Villanova dig out from an early 5-1 deficit. Both squads were trading shots in the first half, but the Wildcats held a one-point edge six minutes in.

Within arm's reach

Villanova led Michigan near the midpoint of the first, thanks to back-to-back 3s from Collin Gillespie and Justin Moore. Then, after a scoring drought that lasted over five minutes, Samuels got things going again.

Staying strong

The Wolverines used a 7-0 burst, capped off by a 3 from DeVante' Jones, to reclaim the lead late in the first half, but the Wildcats got a scoring boost ahead of the break that put them back in the driver's seat.

Villanova led 31-28 at the half. Samuels (11), Moore (10) and Gillespie (nine) have 30 of the Wildcats' 31 points.

No. 4 Arkansas vs. No. 1 Gonzaga

Staying sharp

Gonzaga jumped out to a 5-0 lead early in this one, but Arkansas' JD Notae came up with a monster block just minutes into the action to get the Razorbacks fired up.

Hogs hustle

Notae followed up his block with a huge steal and slam for Arkansas. He had four points, three rebounds, one assist, one block and one steal midway through the first haf, while the Hogs' defense forced four turnovers.

Timme for a spin

Gonzaga forward Drew Timme , who has scored the most points of any player in the tournament thus far with 57 points after the first two rounds, showed off some fancy footwork on his way to the basket.

Dunk alert!

Arkansas' Trey Wade made it look easy when the Bulldogs left the rim unprotected.

And-one

Gonzaga guard Julian Strawther powered through contact to keep the Bulldogs' edge over Arkansas alive.

Neck and neck

It was a back-and-forth battle in the opening frame. Notae sunk a basket to end a 9-0 Gonzaga run, but the Bulldogs had more tricks up their sleeve when guards Andrew Nembhard and Rasir Bolton connected on this wild basket:

Returning the favor

The Razorbacks went on a 9-0 of their own late in the first half, and they carried a 32-29 lead into halftime.

STILL TO COME:

No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 2 Duke (9:39 p.m. ET)

No. 1 Arizona vs. No. 5 Houston (9:59 p.m. ET)

