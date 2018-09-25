ANNOUNCER: Could Schalke stop the rot? Domenico Tedesco made six changes in Freiburg, switching from a back three to a back four, in a bid to arrest a wretched start to the season. Following a quartet of defeats, Schalke began the night rock bottom.

Freiburg, buoyed by their first success of the campaign, a 3-1 win away to Wolfsburg, could have forged ahead through Marco Terrazzino in the eleventh minute. Schalke had been warned that this wasn't going to be an easy night in the southwest.

The Royal Blues did threaten four minutes from the break. Moroccan international Hamza Mendyl went bursting forward on the left before being denied by the post.

Schalke were starting to click into gear. For a team that finished second last term were the better side at that stage. And on the cusp of half time, the wood got in the way once again. This time Daniel Caligiuri, former Freiburg player, with a bouncing free kick.

Germany's national team coach, Joachim Low, a local resident, wasn't treated to any goals in the first half. But it was a different story after the break. Just when it looked as though Freiburg would have to get their defense organized, Christian Günter got the break of the ball. Ralf Fahrmann failed to hang on and there was Florian Niederlechner, the scourge of Schalke. His fourth goal in three games against the Gelsenkirchen club. Time of the goal-- 52 minutes. Niederlechner had bagged a brace when last Freiburg defeated Schalke.

The home side could have added to their advantage six minutes later. Effective build up play involving Rolland Sallai and Marco Terrazzino. A Terrazzino header kept out by Fahrmann. Schalke were visibly struggling for ideas. Freiburg were prospering.

At the end, a contrast in emotions. Christian Streich jubilant. Domenico Tedesco, out of five straight defeats to begin the season, looked like the loneliest man in Germany.