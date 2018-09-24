Seven-year-old’s national anthem steals show, impresses Zlatan Ibrahimovic
Seven-year-old sensation Malea Emma brings down the house at Saturday’s Los Angeles Galaxy game with her stunning rendition of the national anthem.
