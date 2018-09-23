COMMENTATOR: There was a warm embrace between both coaches before kickoff in this game with Adi Hütter having been manager of RB Salzburg and Ralf Rangnick sporting director when the club won the Austrian league and cup double in 2015. Leipzig hadn't kept a clean sheet in the Bundesliga since March.

And their wait for another one would go on, as Frankfurt took the lead with 26 minutes on the clock. Sebastian Haller had scored in all three previous Bundesliga games this season, but he had to settle for assist here, as Gelson Fernandes pounced on Péter Gulácsi's save from Haller's header to bag his first goal for Frankfurt.

Having scored the winner at Marseilles in the Europa League on Thursday after coming on for Allah, Luka Jovic was given a start in this game, and he should have found the net once again shortly after but couldn't find a way past Gulácsi. If he had scored, it would have left the home fans in an even happier mood at the break.

Leipzig improved after the interval, and we're back level nine minutes into the second half following a hand ball in the box from Filip Kostic which gave Emil Forsberg the chance to score from the spot. And that goal led to a change in momentum, with the visitors creating a couple of very good chances, including this one for Timo Werner, who should really have grabbed his 50th goal in the Bundesliga midway through the second half after poor defending from Frankfurt.

However, after a good period for the visitors, the momentum would swing back the other way, as Frankfurt tried to force a winner. And they were only denied one following more fine work from Gulácsi who kept substitute Ante Rebic with just three minutes of the game left to play. To leave Hütter and Rangnick shaking hands on a draw at full time. Frankfurt 1, Leipzig 1.