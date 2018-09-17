Zlatan’s 500th career goal or his first MLS goal? Which Ibrahimovic moment of magic was better?
Video Details
Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s 500th career goal was a stunner, so was his first MLS goal. Which was better?
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices