Abdou Diallo scores the opening goal for Borussia Dortmund vs. Eintracht Frankfurt
Defender Abdou Diallo scores a goal off a corner kick that barley slips through Kevin Trapp's gloves. Diallo's goal gets the lead for Borussia Dortmund.
