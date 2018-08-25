Fabian Johnson and Raffael team up for a goal vs. Bayer Leverkusen | 2018-19 Bundesliga Highlights
Video Details
Monchengladbach's Fabian Johnson scores his 1st goal of the season with a great assist from Raffael.
