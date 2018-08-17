Juventus Manager Max Allegri on Ronaldo: ‘He’s shown extraordinary things to me.’
Video Details
Ahead of Cristiano Ronaldo’s Serie A debut, Juventus manager Max Allegri had nothing but praise for his new star.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices