Gonzalo Higuain mobbed by AC Milan fans as he completes loan move
Video Details
Watch Gonzalo Higuain get mobbed by AC Milan fans as he completes his loan move from Juventus. The striker scored 55 goals in 105 games for the reigning Italian champs.
Help | Press | Advertise With Us | Jobs | RSS | Site Map
FS1 | FOX | FOX News | 21st Century FOX | FOX Supports | FOX Deportes
Statistical Information provided by STATS
© 2018 Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved.
Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these TERMS OF USE and PRIVACY POLICY.
Advertising Choices