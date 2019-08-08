The Latest: Tottenham signs Lo Celso from Betis on loan

<p> Soccer forward Romelu Lukaku gives his thumbs up as he salutes Inter Milan supporters from a window of the Italian Olympic Committee's headquarters, in Milan,Italy, Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019. Manchester United forward Lukaku is on the verge of completing his move to Inter Milan on the final day of transfers in England. (AP Photo/Luca Bruno) </p>

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in the English Premier League (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Tottenham has signed Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis on a one-year loan deal with the option to make the transfer permanent.

Lo Celso joined Betis from Paris Saint-Germain last year, initially on loan before the Spanish club signed him on a permanent basis in April.

The 23-year-old scored 16 times in 45 appearances in all competitions for Betis.

He has also played 19 times for Argentina.