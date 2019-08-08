The Latest: Tottenham signs Lo Celso from Betis on loan

LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in the English Premier League (all times local):

5:30 p.m.

Tottenham has signed Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis on a one-year loan deal with the option to make the transfer permanent.

Lo Celso joined Betis from Paris Saint-Germain last year, initially on loan before the Spanish club signed him on a permanent basis in April.

The 23-year-old scored 16 times in 45 appearances in all competitions for Betis.

He has also played 19 times for Argentina.