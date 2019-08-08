The Latest: Tottenham signs Lo Celso from Betis on loan
AP
LONDON (AP) — The Latest on transfer deadline day in the English Premier League (all times local):
5:30 p.m.
Tottenham has signed Argentina midfielder Giovani Lo Celso from Real Betis on a one-year loan deal with the option to make the transfer permanent.
Lo Celso joined Betis from Paris Saint-Germain last year, initially on loan before the Spanish club signed him on a permanent basis in April.
The 23-year-old scored 16 times in 45 appearances in all competitions for Betis.
He has also played 19 times for Argentina.
- Andy Carroll
- Arsenal
- Celtic
- Derby County
- English Premier League
- FA Cup
- Inter Milan
- Kieran Tierney
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle United
- Romelu Lukaku
- scotland
- senegal
- Serie A
- soccer
- Tottenham Hotspur
- UEFA
- Watford
-