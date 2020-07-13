Minnesota scores two in stoppage time, stuns SKC for 2-1 win

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (AP) — Kevin Molino scored in the seventh-minute of second-half stoppage time as Minnesota United rallied with two late goals to beat Sporting Kansas City 2-1 on Sunday night in the MLS is Back tournament.

The opener of Group D was highly entertaining and switched midway through the second half after Sporting Kansas City was the dominant side early in the match. Minnesota stole the victory with two goals in stoppage time as Kansas City was unable to hold on after going down to 10-men.

Minnesota pulled even in the second-minute of stoppage time after Jan Gregus’ free kick into the penalty area was directed into the net by Kansas City’s Khiry Shelton for an own goal. Five minutes later, in the final minute of stoppage time, Molino’s left-footed shot beat backup Kansas City goalkeeper Richard Sanchez to give the Loons the victory.

Kansas City was reduced to 10-men after goalkeeper Tim Melia was shown a red card for a tackle on Minnesota’s Aaron Schoenfeld in the 74th minute. Even before Melia was sent off, the Loons had taken control of the match. Ethan Finlay appeared to pull Minnesota even in the 64th minute but the goal was overturned on video review after Molino was ruled offside. Schoenfeld hit the crossbar moments later and Hassani Dotson’s open header in the 90th minute sailed over the crossbar.

Minnesota played without star defender Ike Opara, midfielder Osvaldo Alonso and scratched Luis Amarilla after he sustained groin injury in pregame warmups.

Shelton gave Kansas City the lead in the 43rd minute after a goalkeeping mistake by Minnesota’s Tyler Miller. But Kansas City was unable to capitalize on its dominance over the first 60 minutes.

Minnesota (3-0-0) remained unbeaten on the season after opening the year with wins over Portland and San Jose prior to the MLS season coming to a stop in March.

Kansas City (2-1-0) opened the season with a pair of wins over Vancouver and Houston.