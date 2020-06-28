FA Cup: Arsenal vs Man City, Man United vs Chelsea in last 4
AP
LONDON (AP) — The two most successful teams in the FA Cup have avoided each other in the semifinals after Sunday’s draw.
Arsenal, a 13-time champion, will play Manchester City, and 12-time winner Manchester United faces Chelsea.
The matches will take place at Wembley over the July 18-19 weekend.
On Sunday, Chelsea advanced to the last four with a 1-0 win at Leicester, Arsenal beat Sheffield United 2-1 and Cup holder Man City defeated Newcastle 2-0.
Man United beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday.
- Arsenal
- Arsenal
- Chelsea
- English Premier League
- FA Cup
- Manchester City
- Manchester United
- Newcastle United
- soccer
-