FA Cup: Arsenal vs Man City, Man United vs Chelsea in last 4

<p> Leicester's Caglar Soyuncu, left, jumps for the ball with Chelsea's Cesar Azpilicueta during the FA Cup sixth round soccer match between Leicester City and Chelsea at the King Power Stadium in Leicester, England, Sunday, June 28, 2020. (AP Photo/Rui Vieira, Pool) </p>

LONDON (AP) — The two most successful teams in the FA Cup have avoided each other in the semifinals after Sunday’s draw.

Arsenal, a 13-time champion, will play Manchester City, and 12-time winner Manchester United faces Chelsea.

The matches will take place at Wembley over the July 18-19 weekend.

On Sunday, Chelsea advanced to the last four with a 1-0 win at Leicester, Arsenal beat Sheffield United 2-1 and Cup holder Man City defeated Newcastle 2-0.

Man United beat Norwich 2-1 on Saturday.