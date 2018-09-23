WATCH: United score three first half goals vs. Portland
Video Details
The Minnesota United scored three first half goals to take an early lead against Portland.
ANNOUNCER 1: A fine example of it here. Bob with a beautiful ball over the top. Quintero's onside. Quintero's through here. It's still Quintero. Into Romario Ibarra. It is fabulous.
ANNOUNCER 2: Steve Clark in a perfect position.
ANNOUNCER 1: Another cheap turnover. Through now for Romario Ibarra. 2-0.
Quintero again. [INAUDIBLE] towards goal, and my words, it's Michael Boxall!
