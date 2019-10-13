The latest on Todd Gurley’s quad injury; could London get a permanent NFL team? | ASK GLAZER
Video Details
Jay Glazer answers your questions about the nature of Todd Gurley's quad injury, whether the Washington Redskins could consider parting ways with Bruce Allen, and the chances of London being home to a permanent NFL team sometime in the near future.
