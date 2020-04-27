Vikings add Texas A&M WR Davis among 12 undrafted rookies

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Minnesota Vikings have agreed to terms on contracts with 12 college free agents, after a record haul of 15 draft picks over the weekend.

The Vikings announced Monday they added Oregon tackle Brady Aiello, North Carolina tight end Jake Bargas, Penn State wide receiver Dan Chisena, Central Florida cornerback Nevelle Clarke, Texas A&M wide receiver Quartney Davis, North Carolina safety Myles Dorn, Appalachian State linebacker Jordan Fehr, Pittsburgh tight end Nakia Griffin-Stewart, Michigan State guard Tyler Higby, Augustana center Jake Lacina, Baylor linebacker Blake Lynch, and Boise State defensive tackle David Moa.

Davis was one of the team’s priorities as one of the top-rated undrafted prospects. The 6-foot-1, 201-pound Davis, who skipped his final season with Texas A&M to turn pro, had 616 yards and four touchdowns in 11 games for the Aggies in 2019.

Lacina is the son of former Vikings guard Corbin Lacina, who played for the team from 1999-2002. They both played for the Division II program in Sioux Falls, South Dakota, which also produced Vikings Pro Bowl fullback C.J. Ham.