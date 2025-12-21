National Football League
DJ Moore After Game-Winning TD vs. Green Bay: 'F the Packers Always'
DJ Moore After Game-Winning TD vs. Green Bay: 'F the Packers Always'

Published Dec. 21, 2025

As if the rivalry between the Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears needed any more juice, Saturday night added plenty to it.

First, the Bears pulled off a miraculous comeback win, 22-16 in overtime. The Packers were in control before wide receiver Romeo Doubs muffed the kickoff on the Bears' onside kick attempt with 1:56 left in the fourth quarter, with Green Bay leading 16-9. Chicago went right down the field and scored, then it won the game in overtime.

Wide receiver DJ Moore caught the game-winning 46-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Caleb Williams, and he spoke to FOX's Tom Rinaldi after the game.

Moore was clear about how he feels about the Packers.

"It means a lot," Moore said of the win. "At the end of the day, it’s ‘F the Packers always.’"

The Bears were down and out for most of the second half, trailing by two scores in the fourth quarter until a 43-yard field goal by kicker Cairo Santos with 2:04 left made it 16-9. The Bears offense scored two touchdowns after that, though, one coming in the fourth quarter and another in overtime.

Before the onside kick, the Bears looked like they were going to be second fiddle in the NFC North again, with Green Bay facing an easier final two games of the season and about to take over the division lead. The impact of the win, and how it came about, was not lost on Moore.

"It took a lot," Moore told Rinaldi. A lot of ups and downs on our side, but we fought to the end."

As for that game-winning touchdown in overtime, Moore echoed what Williams told Tom Brady, that it was a play the Bears had worked on in practice throughout the week and had confidence in.

"We’ve worked on it in practice," Moore said. "We’ve seen the look – nobody back deep. I just got to run my ass off.

