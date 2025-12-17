FOX Super 6 Contest: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's NFL Week 16 Picks, Predictions

What's better than watching football? Watching football and winning money!

You can partake in the best of both worlds while watching Week 16 of the NFL season this weekend with our free-to-play FOX Super 6 game .

How do you play? Enter the NFL FOX Super 6 contest by predicting the correct answers to six questions before the games start for your chance at weekly cash prizes.

All you have to do is finish in the top six to win a prize.

It really is that simple, and again, it's free.

And if you need a little help before heading to the app to make your picks, I've got you covered.

Read below for my thoughts on NFL Week 16.

Let's dive into the questions and my predictions below.

1. Which QB will have the MOST PASSING YARDS?

Jacoby Brissett, Dak Prescott, Jordan Love, Trevor Lawrence

Dallas is eliminated from playoff contention and Prescott gets a third-ranked Chargers defense. The weather won't be freezing in Chicago, but it will be cold conditions for Love. And Lawrence is on the road against Pat Surtain and the Broncos, the fifth-best defense in the NFL. Process of elimination.

PREDICTION: Jacoby Brissett

2. Rank the teams by who will have the MOST SCRIMMAGE YARDS this week (highest to lowest):

Cowboys, Chargers, Buccaneers, Bears

I'm stuck on the Cowboys really having nothing to play for (except a higher pick in the draft) and the Chargers having everything to play for, as they are fighting for playoff positioning at 10-4. Also, did you know Dallas has a bottom-five defense? I'm sure you did. Also, the Bucs are cratering at the worst time, and they get rival Carolina on the road.

PREDICTION: Chargers, Cowboys, Buccaneers, Bears

3. Which of the following will occur?

Javonte Williams 75+ rushing yards

Myles Garrett 2+ sacks

Justin Herbert 250+ passing yards

None

History is on the line for Myles Garrett, who is a single sack away from tying the all-time, single-season sack record, and 1.5 sacks away from setting a new record. While he has three games to do it, Michael Strahan and T.J. Watt didn't need 17 games to get 22.5. I assume he goes hard this weekend to nab the record in 15 weeks.

PREDICTION: Myles Garrett 2+ sacks

4. Predict CeeDee Lamb & George Pickens COMBINED RECEIVING YARDS vs. LAC:

Pickens had been dominating until that weird performance against the Lions on Thursday Night Football in Week 14. He has a total of 70 receiving yards in the last two weeks. He's playing for a huge contract and only has a few more weeks to get that taste out of people's mouths, but the Cowboys are going up against a tough Chargers defense. Plus, CeeDee Lamb is battling an illness, it appears. I think the two have a good game, but not a great one.

PREDICTION: 100-150

5. Which player will have the MOST RUSHING YARDS?

De'Von Achane, Bijan Robinson, Rico Dowdle, Josh Jacobs

Achane and the Dolphins get Cincinnati at home. The Bengals have the worst rushing defense in the league and Miami is starting rookie Quinn Ewers after benching Tua Tagovailoa. Convential wisdom says the Fins will run the ball … a lot.

PREDICTION: De'Von Achane

6. What will be the outcome of this game?

Chargers win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer OR Cowboys win by 3 points or more

I've been struggling to understand why the Cowboys are favored here. And I'm still struggling. I guess the home field advantage means that much? The Cowboys are 4-2-1 at home, so there's that. But the Chargers have way too much to play for to drop this one.

PREDICTION: Chargers win, tie or lose by 2 points or fewer

Tiebreaker: What will be the final score?

PREDICTION: Chargers 31, Cowboys 21

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .