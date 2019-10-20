The Latest: Redskins & 49ers scoreless after soggy half

The Latest on Week 7 in the NFL (all times EDT):

2:20 p.m.

The San Francisco 49ers and Washington Redskins are tied 0-0 at halftime after a dreadful first half played in the driving rain.

San Francisco was shut out for the first time this season in its sixth game. Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo is 3 of 10 for 10 yards, and the unbeaten 49ers have just 68 yards.

Washington shut out an opponent in the first half for the first time this season. It’s the first game to go to the half with zero points since Dallas and Philadelphia in Week 17 in 2017.

The last time an NFL game ended in a 0-0 tie was Nov. 7, 1943 between the Detroit Lions and New York Giants.

— Stephen Whyno reporting from Landover, Maryland