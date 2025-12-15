4 Takeaways From the Steelers' Win Over the Dolphins

The Steelers continue to control their destiny after taking care of business on primetime.

Pittsburgh used a big third quarter and did enough in the final period to take down Miami 28-15 on Monday night at Acrisure Stadium, staying a game ahead of Baltimore (7-7) for first place in the AFC North. The Steelers (8-6) now have won back-to-back games for the first time since Weeks 5-6.

With the loss, the Dolphins (6-8) have been eliminated from playoff contention, marking the second straight year that Miami won’t make the postseason.

Here are my takeaways:

1. Steelers broke game open in third quarter

Leading the Dolphins 7-3 entering the second half, the Steelers set the tone in the third quarter with their ground game.

Pittsburgh opened the quarter with five straight runs, including a 38-yarder by running back Kenneth Gainwell, to set up its second touchdown — a 19-yard pass by Aaron Rodgers to his former Packers teammate, wide receiver Marquez Valdes-Scantling. That put the Steelers up, 14-3.

On its next possession, after a Dolphins’ three-and-out, Pittsburgh got a fresh set of downs after Miami was penalized for 12 men on the field on a third-and-3. The Steelers turned that into their third straight touchdown, as Rodgers connected with DK Metcalf for the 29-yard score to make it 21-3. Then a killer taunting penalty from Dolphins linebacker Jordyn Brooks on the ensuing possession led to a fourth Steelers’ straight scoring drive, which ended early in the fourth quarter.

Pittsburgh had firm control of the game over the last quarter and a half.

2. Dolphins can't get Achane, rushing attack going

Even as quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has struggled, Miami’s offense found success amid its winning streak thanks to a dominant rushing game. The Dolphins entered Monday having posted 160-plus rushing yards in four straight contests, including 239 in last week’s win over the Jets.

But the run game went nowhere Monday night. Standout running back De’Von Achane was held to 12carries for 60 yards, his lowest rushing total since Week 5.

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa gets taken down by a pair of Steelers defenders.

3. Gainwell shines for Pittsburgh

The veteran tailback posted 126 yards from scrimmage Monday night (80 rushing, 46 receiving), his X-highest total of the season. Gainwell’s 38-yard run in the third quarter helped Pittsburgh take control early in the second half.

The Steelers had 135 rushing yards for the game, what should be a welcomed development down the stretch for Mike Tomlin and Co. Pittsburgh had just 92 rushing yards combined in its last two games.

4. Dolphins’ fight is admirable

As we barrel toward an offseason of change in Miami, the Dolphins deserve plenty of credit for how they’ve fought down the stretch. Their season appeared to be over after a 1-6 start, only to win five of their next six —including four straight — to keep their slim playoff hopes alive entering Monday night. And the Dolphins battled early against the Steelers and mounted a legitimate comeback late before Pittsburgh iced the game with a stop on Miami’s final drive.

4 ½. What’s next?

The Steelers travel to Detroit next week to face the Lions (8-6) before ending the regular season with two division games: at Cleveland and home vs. Baltimore.

The Dolphins hit the road to face the Bengals (4-10) and Bucs in back-to-back weeks, then play at New England in Week 18.

Ben Arthur is an NFL reporter for FOX Sports. He previously worked for The Tennessean/USA TODAY Network, where he was the Titans beat writer for a year and a half. He covered the Seattle Seahawks for SeattlePI.com for three seasons (2018-20) prior to moving to Tennessee. You can follow Ben on Twitter at @benyarthur .