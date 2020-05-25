Professional athletes across the sports world pay their respects on Memorial Day

It’s Memorial Day, and so today we honor the military personnel who selflessly serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

It is our privilege to pay respect to those who have sacrificed for our country, beginning with Pat Tillman.

Over on the mound, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman thanked those who have fought for our freedoms.

Centerfielder Mike Trout echoed his sentiments.

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart devoted his workout on Monday morning to all of our heroes.

And San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer doesn’t take for granted what he is able to do professionally on a daily basis.

In the NFL, former NFL free safety Eric Weddle saluted all those in service.

Another veteran, former quarterback Joe Montana honored everyone who devotes their time and energy to protect our great nation.

Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz followed in Montana’s footsteps.

And Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller showed his respect with some personal photos.

 

Even though our NASCAR athletes are racing today, they haven’t forgotten about what today also means.

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson shared a video that was close to home.

Aric Almirola was proud to honor a solider who gave his life for our country for the NASCAR Memorial Day weekend race.

On the court, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is shouting out an individual especially close to home.

On another type of court, tennis star John Isner shared this video.

On the pitch, DC United midfielder Julian Gressel showed his love for his country on this special day.

On the ice, San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc shares a memory of his time in the rink to honor those who have fought for us.

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo had a heartfelt message for our warriors on the battlefield.

Like Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole, we all give thanks for those who protect us.

 