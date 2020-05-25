It’s Memorial Day, and so today we honor the military personnel who selflessly serve or have served in the United States Armed Forces.

It is our privilege to pay respect to those who have sacrificed for our country, beginning with Pat Tillman.

On #MemorialDay we remember Pat Tillman, who turned down $3.6 million over three years from the Cardinals to enlist in the U.S. Army and serve his country. Article continues below ... He was killed in Afghanistan on April 22, 2004. pic.twitter.com/2yeiJ5ZpXx — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 25, 2020

Over on the mound, Houston Astros third baseman Alex Bregman thanked those who have fought for our freedoms.

Today we thank and remember those men and women who have made the ultimate sacrifice. 🇺🇸 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸❤️❤️❤️❤️💙💙💙💙 — Alex Bregman (@ABREG_1) May 25, 2020

Centerfielder Mike Trout echoed his sentiments.

Words cannot express the sacrifice made by those who allow us our freedom. The brave men and women who made the ultimate sacrifice for our country will be forever remembered. 🇺🇸 #MEMORIALDAY #BESAFE — Mike Trout (@MikeTrout) May 25, 2020

Cincinnati Reds catcher Tucker Barnhart devoted his workout on Monday morning to all of our heroes.

Happy Memorial Day!!!! I am so blessed to live out a childhood dream. I am able to do that because of those fighting, who have fought and those who have fought and paid the ultimate sacrifice! God bless you all!!! By the way, let’s play ball! I’ve been ready to catch 9!!! pic.twitter.com/77yfUNTKDD — Tucker Barnhart (@Tucker_Barnhart) May 25, 2020

And San Diego Padres first baseman Eric Hosmer doesn’t take for granted what he is able to do professionally on a daily basis.

My job is to play America’s Pastime. That’s humbling. The chance to do it wearing these colors, even more so. Grateful today and every day for those who gave it all for our freedom. #memorialday @usabaseball @ San… https://t.co/cjVsei2Eel — Eric Hosmer (@TheRealHos305) May 25, 2020

In the NFL, former NFL free safety Eric Weddle saluted all those in service.

#MemorialDay . Stay safe. Lucky to live in this country and the freedoms we have. Forever thankful to the men and women, past and present who keep us safe! pic.twitter.com/TkHyT8uEEL — Eric Weddle (@weddlesbeard) May 25, 2020

Another veteran, former quarterback Joe Montana honored everyone who devotes their time and energy to protect our great nation.

Today we remember all of the men and women that paid the ultimate sacrifice, we can’t thank you enough. Thank you to all the men and women that serve and continue to serve. #MemorialDay — Joseph Montana (@JoeMontana) May 25, 2020

Philadelphia Eagles Carson Wentz followed in Montana’s footsteps.

Forever grateful for the brave men & women who fight for our freedom 🙏🏻 Happy Memorial Day to the real heroes 🙌🏻 https://t.co/NXBvGJdhnM — Carson Wentz (@cj_wentz) May 25, 2020

And Denver Broncos linebacker Von Miller showed his respect with some personal photos.

Happy Memorial Day 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/yMjOZzD6kH — Von Miller (@VonMiller) May 25, 2020

Even though our NASCAR athletes are racing today, they haven’t forgotten about what today also means.

Freedom isn't free. To all those that have made the ultimate sacrifice for our country, we honor, remember and thank you. pic.twitter.com/g4HvMNxcQf — FOX: NASCAR (@NASCARONFOX) May 24, 2020

Seven-time champion Jimmie Johnson shared a video that was close to home.

Aric Almirola was proud to honor a solider who gave his life for our country for the NASCAR Memorial Day weekend race.

Another #CocaCola600 in the books. Honored to race for Seth Blevins and his family. Stay safe this Memorial Day and remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to do what we get to do. pic.twitter.com/k4IohqkoKk — Aric Almirola (@Aric_Almirola) May 25, 2020

On the court, Miami Heat center Meyers Leonard is shouting out an individual especially close to home.

American Hero. Justin Sheffield. I recently posted about his new book “MOB VI”. I’m inspired by Justin. Humble as hell, lives his life to serve others and protected our country at all costs. God Bless those who have paid the ultimate sacrifice today, and every day. #MemorialDay🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/IJiUmYVE9o — Meyers Leonard (@MeyersLeonard) May 25, 2020

On another type of court, tennis star John Isner shared this video.

On the pitch, DC United midfielder Julian Gressel showed his love for his country on this special day.

On the ice, San Jose Sharks right wing Kevin Labanc shares a memory of his time in the rink to honor those who have fought for us.

Happy Memorial Day. Thank you to all the brave men and women who gave their life to keep our country safe and free 🇺🇸 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/cbddGu9BLL — Kevin Labanc (@Str8ToTheBanc) May 25, 2020

New York Rangers defenseman Tony DeAngelo had a heartfelt message for our warriors on the battlefield.

Thank you to all the men & women who have made the ultimate sacrifice for this great country. There is no way of repaying them but today & everyday is a great day to remember them and there families🙏🏻 To the men & women currently serving we thank you as well! #MemorialDay 🇺🇸 🇺🇸 — Tony DeAngelo (@TonyDee07) May 25, 2020

Like Colorado Avalanche defenseman Ian Cole, we all give thanks for those who protect us.