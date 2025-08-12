National Football League
2025 Dallas Cowboys Depth Chart Heading into NFL Week 1
Published Sep. 3, 2025 10:33 a.m. ET
The Dallas Cowboys enter the 2025 season with the usual sky-high expectations. As they set their sights on a Super Bowl run, here’s how the depth chart stacks up heading into NFL Week 1.
Dallas Cowboys 2025 Depth Chart
Offense
- QB: Dak Prescott, Joe Milton
- RB: Javonte Williams, Jaydon Blue, Miles Sanders
- FB: Hunter Luepke
- WR: CeeDee Lamb, KaVontae Turpin
- LWR: George Pickens
- RWR: Jalen Tolbert, Luke Schoonmaker, Brevyn Spann-Ford
- TE: Jake Ferguson
- LT: Tyler Guyton, Nate Thomas
- LG: Tyler Smith, T.J. Bass
- C: Cooper Beebe, Brock Hoffman
- RG: Tyler Booker, Trevor Keegan
- RT: Terence Steele, Hakeem Adeniji, Ajani Cornelius
Defense
- LDE: Marshawn Kneeland, Donovan Ezeiruaku
- DT: Osa Odighizuwa, Solomon Thomas, Perrion Winfrey
- NT: Kenny Clark, Mazi Smith
- RDE: Dante Fowler, Sam Williams, James Houston
- WLB: Marist Liufau, Damone Clark, Shemar James
- MLB: Kenneth Murray, Jack Sanborn
- NB: DaRon Bland, Reddy Steward
- LCB: Trevon Diggs, Trikweze Bridges
- SS: Malik Hooker, Marquese Bell
- FS: Donovan Wilson, Juanyeh Thomas
- RCB: Kaiir Elam, C.J. Goodwin
Special Teams
- K: Brandon Aubrey
- P: Bryan Anger
- H: Bryan Anger
- KR: KaVontae Turpin, Jaydon Blue
- PR: KaVontae Turpin, Jalen Tolbert
- LS: Trent Sieg
