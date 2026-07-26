2026 NFL Power Rankings: Where Every Team Stands Heading Into Training Camp

The NFL’s wild offseason is almost over and the real work is about to begin. And every team has their hopes sky-high as training camp officially begins across the league.

Not all of those dreams will be realized, of course. Some clubs did put themselves in position to challenge the defending champion Seattle Seahawks. Others … not so much.

So how does the league landscape look now that summer vacations are over and players are hitting the practice field? It’s all right here in my latest NFL Power Rankings.

*Super Bowl odds courtesy of DraftKings

Super Bowl odds: +50000

The NFL suspended the Cards' scouting director for leaking draft info and betting on college games. If he wants to make back his lost income, he can just bet on the Cardinals to lose most of their games this year.

Super Bowl odds: +35000

They might end up striking gold (or at least silver) in QB Malik Willis. But it still could be hard to tell. They didn’t get him a lot of weapons to work with. And the schedule is brutal, too.

First-time head coach Jeff Hafley faces a potentially long rebuild in Miami. (Photo by Megan Briggs/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +20000

I started to convince myself the Jets would be better this year. But QB Geno Smith is trying hard to convince me I’m wrong. This offseason, he’s reportedly had an angry encounter with police at a traffic stop, was investigated (and cleared) by police in a domestic dispute and was cited for speeding. It could be a long fall.

Super Bowl odds: +15000

If it’s true that the Raiders want Kirk Cousins to start at QB all season, so No. 1 overall pick Fernando Mendoza can watch and learn, then this is a wasted year. It’s not necessarily a bad strategy. It just makes the 2026 results completely irrelevant.

Super Bowl odds: +20000

The offseason didn’t clear up the QB battle, which is apparently only between Deshaun Watson and Shedeur Sanders. Honestly, this doesn’t feel like a situation where anybody actually wins.

Super Bowl odds: +13000

The Titans did a lot of nice things to completely overhaul this team in the offseason. It’ll take some time, but if QB Cam Ward turns out to be good, they should look much-improved by December.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

They are really high on the work they did to fix their defense, and they should be. But they are still light on offensive skill players for their dynamic QB. Besides WR Terry McLaurin, who is about to turn 31, they don’t have much else.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

The return of DE Cam Jordan helps their defense, and finding a way to keep RB Alvin Kamara is good as long as his role is reduced. Everything still rides on how much you believe in QB Tyler Shough, though.

Kellen Moore surprised many with how competitive the Saints played last year in his first season as a head coach. (Photo by Tyler Kaufman/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +5000

A 42-year-old quarterback, a backloaded schedule, and a division with two potential Super Bowl contenders (Ravens, Bengals). I know the Steelers are hoping for one last glorious ride for Aaron Rodgers, but they should have started rebuilding around a young QB this year.

Super Bowl odds: +6000

QB Daniel Jones does appear to be on track to practice this summer and start the regular season on time. Still, the last time he returned after a major injury, his play was terrible and he ended up getting benched. How long until he regains his form is a fair and open question.

Super Bowl odds: +13000

They still don’t know when QB Michael Penix Jr. will be back, or if he’d even start over Tua Tagovailoa. And edge rusher James Pearce is likely facing a suspension after he was arrested on three felony charges in a domestic incident back in February. Neither is good news.

Super Bowl odds: +7000

The good news is RB Cam Skattebo is healthy enough to do backflips. But WR Malik Nabers’ return from a knee injury isn’t as clear. No one wants to give a timetable or talk about Week 1, which is usually a bad sign.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

The Bucs improved their defense in the offseason, but they seem to be relying most on improved health on offense. The tools could be there, though, especially if they can extend QB Baker Mayfield’s contract and get that distraction off his plate.

Super Bowl odds: +2500

A lot of people around the NFL like what the Cowboys have done to fix their crummy defense this offseason. It definitely should be improved, but enough to make them a contender? Their elite offense still may have to do most of the work.

Super Bowl odds: +9000

It’s a make-or-break season for QB Bryce Young. If he finally plays like he was worthy of the No. 1 overall pick, the Panthers could be a rising force. But he’s shown that only sporadically over his first three NFL seasons, so don’t count on it.

Super Bowl odds: +5000

Team Norway made this the Summer of the Vikings, but let’s face it: Erling Haaland is not walking through that door in Minnesota. It’s only QB Kyler Murray. And everything up north depends on whether Kevin O’Connell can resurrect him.

Vikings coach Kevin O'Connell is regarded as one of the NFL's brightest offensive minds, which means he'll be expected to get more out of his QB(s) this season. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1800

A domestic violence investigation is now hanging over RB Josh Jacobs, and that’s somehow not the worst offseason news for the Pack. They also now know that Micah Parsons (ACL) won’t be back until at least mid-October.

Super Bowl odds: +1900

The Lions did the right thing releasing CB Terrion Arnold, their 2024 first-round pick, after he was arrested on kidnapping and robbery charges. He missed half the season last year, and their secondary will be more than fine without him.

Super Bowl odds: +1700

Their schedule will prove challenging in the first half of the season. But they seem confident in their revamped and healthier offensive line. And if offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel can unlock Justin Herbert’s potential, they might really have something here.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Things you never want to hear about your No. 1 WR: He had knee surgery in June while in jail for a probation violation. But that’s Rashee Rice. On the bright side, QB Patrick Mahomes is cleared to practice, but his full recovery from ACL surgery is still a concern.

Super Bowl odds: +1900

They’ve got some injury issues with TE George Kittle and DE Nick Bosa and a really tough travel schedule to navigate. But all the pieces are there, as long as they get rid of the distraction/headache of WR Brandon Aiyuk at some point.

Super Bowl odds: +3000

It’s easy to trust coach Liam Coen, but it’s really hard to like what this team did (and didn’t do) in the offseason. Riding with that RB corps, led by Chris Rodriguez and Bhayshul Tuten, seems like a big risk for a contender.

Super Bowl odds: +2000

With Joe Burrow back, the defensive front rebuilt, and a pretty easy schedule, it’s hard not to be really excited about this team. Check back in Week 3, though. If the Bengals can avoid their trademark slow start, watch out.

Coach Zac Taylor seemingly begins the season on the hot seat after missing the postseason each of the past three seasons. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +1800

The Texans don’t seem in any hurry to sign QB C.J. Stroud to an extension, which is understandable. It’s a big season for him. If he can regain his rookie form, the Texans are a dark horse Super Bowl contender.

Super Bowl odds: +2400

Their dangerous offense is only going to get better in Year 2 of the Ben Johnson era. Their only question is whether they did enough to fix their defense. The jury on that is still out.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

They are still loaded, but there’s no way to spin the A.J. Brown trade as a good one for this season. He’s still an elite WR and hard to replace, especially with rookie Makai Lemon already dealing with hamstring issues.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

I’d feel so much better about this team if they had added one more WR, or done better than D.J. Moore as their No. 1. Still, never count out a team with Josh Allen and James Cook.

Super Bowl odds: +1600

Drake Maye was an MVP-caliber QB already, but getting an elite WR like A.J. Brown could bring his game to an even higher level. It won’t be easy with a much more difficult schedule. But they should definitely be Super Bowl contenders again.

Super Bowl odds: +1100

I know, I know: The defending champs deserve more respect. But with Kenneth Walker III gone and Zach Charbonnet recovering from a torn ACL, the Seahawks may be asking too much of rookie Jadarian Price, who was Notre Dame’s No. 2 RB last year.

Super Bowl odds: +1000

If newly signed center Ethan Pocic is healthy, he’ll really help the Ravens' offensive line. If Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry are healthy, this team has a great shot at reaching Super Bowl LXI.

After swiftly rising up the coaching ranks, Jesse Minter has inherited a Ravens team that some see as a Super Bowl contender. (Photo by G Fiume/Getty Images)

Super Bowl odds: +2000

QB Bo Nix is supposed to be "full go", according to Sean Payton, when camp opens. If he had been full go for the AFC Championship Game last year, the Broncos would’ve made the Super Bowl.

Super Bowl odds: +550

Some are already calling the Rams "The Dream Team" after they reloaded this offseason. Just imagine how dangerous they’re going to be if the rumors turn out to be true and former All-Pro defensive lineman Aaron Donald comes out of retirement.