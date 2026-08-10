2026 NFL Bye Weeks Schedule for All 32 Teams

The 2026 NFL season includes bye weeks from Week 5 through Week 14, giving each team one week off during the 18-week regular season. There are no byes in Weeks 1-4, Week 12 or Weeks 15-18. Check out the complete 2026 NFL bye-week schedule below.

2026 NFL Bye Week Schedule

Week 5

Carolina Panthers

Kansas City Chiefs

Week 6

Cincinnati Bengals

Detroit Lions

Miami Dolphins

Minnesota Vikings

Week 7

Buffalo Bills

Jacksonville Jaguars

Los Angeles Chargers

Washington Commanders

Week 8

Houston Texans

New Orleans Saints

New York Giants

San Francisco 49ers

Week 9

Pittsburgh Steelers

Tennessee Titans

Week 10

Chicago Bears

Denver Broncos

Philadelphia Eagles

Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Week 11

Atlanta Falcons

Cleveland Browns

Green Bay Packers

Los Angeles Rams

New England Patriots

Seattle Seahawks

Week 12

No teams are on bye.

Week 13

Baltimore Ravens

Indianapolis Colts

Las Vegas Raiders

New York Jets

Week 14

Arizona Cardinals

Dallas Cowboys

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2026 NFL Bye Weeks by Team

Arizona Cardinals: Week 14

Atlanta Falcons: Week 11

Baltimore Ravens: Week 13

Buffalo Bills: Week 7

Carolina Panthers: Week 5

Chicago Bears: Week 10

Cincinnati Bengals: Week 6

Cleveland Browns: Week 11

Dallas Cowboys: Week 14

Denver Broncos: Week 10

Detroit Lions: Week 6

Green Bay Packers: Week 11

Houston Texans: Week 8

Indianapolis Colts: Week 13

Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 7

Kansas City Chiefs: Week 5

Las Vegas Raiders: Week 13

Los Angeles Chargers: Week 7

Los Angeles Rams: Week 11

Miami Dolphins: Week 6

Minnesota Vikings: Week 6

New England Patriots: Week 11

New Orleans Saints: Week 8

New York Giants: Week 8

New York Jets: Week 13

Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10

Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 9

San Francisco 49ers: Week 8

Seattle Seahawks: Week 11

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 10

Tennessee Titans: Week 9

Washington Commanders: Week 7

When Do 2026 NFL Bye Weeks Begin?

The first bye weeks of the 2026 season arrive in Week 5, when the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs are off. Bye weeks continue through Week 14, although no teams have a bye in Week 12.

When Do 2026 NFL Bye Weeks End?

The final byes are in Week 14 for the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Every team is scheduled to play in Weeks 15-18.

How Do NFL Bye Weeks Work?

Each team plays 17 games across the 18-week regular season, leaving one week without a game. That scheduled break is the team's bye week. Bye weeks can give players time to recover and coaches an opportunity to prepare for the remainder of the season.

How Can I Watch the NFL in 2026?

NFL games air across several broadcast and cable networks throughout the season. Fans can find dates, matchups, kickoff times and TV information on the 2026 NFL schedule.

For an easy way to watch NFL games on FOX and more, fans can get live sports in one subscription with FOX One.

2026 NFL Bye Week FAQs

How Many Bye Weeks Does Each NFL Team Have?

Each NFL team has one

bye during the 18-week regular season.

Are Any NFL Teams on Bye in Week 12?

No. All 32 teams are scheduled to play in Week 12 of the 2026 season.

Which Week Has the Most NFL Teams on Bye?

Week 11 has the most teams on bye in 2026. The Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are all off that week.

The 2026 NFL schedule is subject to change. Check back throughout the season for updated bye-week and schedule information.