2026 NFL Bye Weeks Schedule for All 32 Teams
The 2026 NFL season includes bye weeks from Week 5 through Week 14, giving each team one week off during the 18-week regular season. There are no byes in Weeks 1-4, Week 12 or Weeks 15-18. Check out the complete 2026 NFL bye-week schedule below.
2026 NFL Bye Week Schedule
Week 5
- Carolina Panthers
- Kansas City Chiefs
Week 6
- Cincinnati Bengals
- Detroit Lions
- Miami Dolphins
- Minnesota Vikings
Week 7
- Buffalo Bills
- Jacksonville Jaguars
- Los Angeles Chargers
- Washington Commanders
Week 8
- Houston Texans
- New Orleans Saints
- New York Giants
- San Francisco 49ers
Week 9
- Pittsburgh Steelers
- Tennessee Titans
Week 10
- Chicago Bears
- Denver Broncos
- Philadelphia Eagles
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Week 11
- Atlanta Falcons
- Cleveland Browns
- Green Bay Packers
- Los Angeles Rams
- New England Patriots
- Seattle Seahawks
Week 12
No teams are on bye.
Week 13
- Baltimore Ravens
- Indianapolis Colts
- Las Vegas Raiders
- New York Jets
Week 14
- Arizona Cardinals
- Dallas Cowboys
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2026 NFL Bye Weeks by Team
- Arizona Cardinals: Week 14
- Atlanta Falcons: Week 11
- Baltimore Ravens: Week 13
- Buffalo Bills: Week 7
- Carolina Panthers: Week 5
- Chicago Bears: Week 10
- Cincinnati Bengals: Week 6
- Cleveland Browns: Week 11
- Dallas Cowboys: Week 14
- Denver Broncos: Week 10
- Detroit Lions: Week 6
- Green Bay Packers: Week 11
- Houston Texans: Week 8
- Indianapolis Colts: Week 13
- Jacksonville Jaguars: Week 7
- Kansas City Chiefs: Week 5
- Las Vegas Raiders: Week 13
- Los Angeles Chargers: Week 7
- Los Angeles Rams: Week 11
- Miami Dolphins: Week 6
- Minnesota Vikings: Week 6
- New England Patriots: Week 11
- New Orleans Saints: Week 8
- New York Giants: Week 8
- New York Jets: Week 13
- Philadelphia Eagles: Week 10
- Pittsburgh Steelers: Week 9
- San Francisco 49ers: Week 8
- Seattle Seahawks: Week 11
- Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Week 10
- Tennessee Titans: Week 9
- Washington Commanders: Week 7
When Do 2026 NFL Bye Weeks Begin?
The first bye weeks of the 2026 season arrive in Week 5, when the Carolina Panthers and Kansas City Chiefs are off. Bye weeks continue through Week 14, although no teams have a bye in Week 12.
When Do 2026 NFL Bye Weeks End?
The final byes are in Week 14 for the Arizona Cardinals and Dallas Cowboys. Every team is scheduled to play in Weeks 15-18.
How Do NFL Bye Weeks Work?
Each team plays 17 games across the 18-week regular season, leaving one week without a game. That scheduled break is the team's bye week. Bye weeks can give players time to recover and coaches an opportunity to prepare for the remainder of the season.
How Can I Watch the NFL in 2026?
NFL games air across several broadcast and cable networks throughout the season. Fans can find dates, matchups, kickoff times and TV information on the 2026 NFL schedule.
For an easy way to watch NFL games on FOX and more, fans can get live sports in one subscription with FOX One.
2026 NFL Bye Week FAQs
How Many Bye Weeks Does Each NFL Team Have?
Each NFL team has one
bye during the 18-week regular season.
Are Any NFL Teams on Bye in Week 12?
No. All 32 teams are scheduled to play in Week 12 of the 2026 season.
Which Week Has the Most NFL Teams on Bye?
Week 11 has the most teams on bye in 2026. The Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Green Bay Packers, Los Angeles Rams, New England Patriots and Seattle Seahawks are all off that week.
The 2026 NFL schedule is subject to change. Check back throughout the season for updated bye-week and schedule information.
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