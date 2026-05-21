Who's the Next Brock Purdy? Scouts Weigh In On 6 Rookie QBs

NFL evaluators have never been perfect, especially when it comes to the most important, most over-scouted position in sports. That’s how a quarterback such as Brock Purdy was once the "Mr. Irrelevant" of the 2022 draft, only to earn a $265 million contract just three years later with the San Francisco 49ers. And it’s how Tom Brady, the greatest quarterback of all time, was only the 199th pick of the 2000 draft.

Still, there’s usually a reason why quarterbacks slip into Day 3 of the draft. And it takes a special combination of overlooked skill and unexpected opportunity for them to rise from that obscurity. So, who among the six quarterbacks selected on Day 3 this year have a chance to do that? Which, if any, can be the next Purdy and turn into a franchise-changing star?

We posed that question to several NFL scouts and evaluators. Here’s how they ranked the candidates.

6. Athan Kaliakmanis, Washington Commanders

Draft slot: Seventh round, 223rd overall

Résumé: The Rutgers quarterback (and Minnesota transfer) was a bit of a surprise pick, even as a seventh-rounder. He did start 42 games over his four years at two schools, but his passing numbers were middling (8,604 yards, 55 TDs, 27 interceptions and just a 56.3% completion rate). He also offered little as a runner. The 6-2, 216-pounder did steadily improve and had a solid senior year (62.2%, 3,124 yards, 20 TDs, seven interceptions). He became a better downfield passer too. That was enough to get the "Greek Rifle" on the NFL’s radar.

Scouts' takes: "The improvement was there, but you have to squint to see it. … I think this was the case of an offensive coordinator (David Blough) just falling in love and seeing something he could work with. He just doesn’t do anything good enough to be a starter in this league. At best, he’s a backup. … If you go only by his senior year, I get it. He’s smart and makes a lot of good decisions. I could see him as a game-manager who eventually you can trust for a few games if your starter goes down. Eventually. … He’s definitely a developmental prospect. But his tools are good. Nothing about him is great."

Athan Kaliakmanis will have his work cut out for him to make the Commanders' roster this summer. (Photo by Hannah Foslien/For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

Opportunity: It’s hard to see where he’d fit in Washington, where Jayden Daniels and Marcus Mariota are the established top two and the scheme is built for a more mobile and athletic quarterback. Kaliakmanis certainly could push Sam Hartman for the No. 3 job, but might need a strong summer to earn a roster spot.

Purdy potential: He’s a long shot to even get on the field this season. He might need a few years of development before he’s ready to play at all.

5. Behren Morton, New England Patriots

Draft slot: Seventh round, 234th overall

Résumé: The starter for the past three-plus years at Texas Tech, he put up some good numbers in the Red Raiders’ spread offense. He completed 62.8% of his passes overall and 66% as a senior. He also threw only 28 interceptions to go with his 8,989 yards and 71 touchdown passes. The 6-2, 221-pounder showed his toughness, too, playing through knee, shoulder and leg injuries over the years.

Scouts' takes: "He’s smart and he processes everything really quickly. Maybe too quickly. He’s not as accurate as his numbers suggest, and he may not have a strong enough arm to get it there against NFL defenses. … He’s not athletic. He can’t run at all. He’s a pocket statue. … He’s tough as anybody, but the kid can’t stay healthy. I bet a few teams crossed him off with all the medical issues he’s had. … He (almost) never played under center in college. I need to see him do that before I can tell what he’ll be. … He’s a really good kid and was a great leader in college. He knows how to get the most out of his teammates. They’re going to love having him in the (QB) room. … I could see him work as a backup. If he ever gets in, he can probably game-manage for you. It won’t be spectacular, but he won’t (mess) things up. Guys who don’t (mess) up can play a long time in the league."

Could Behren Morton beat out Tommy DeVito for the Patriots' backup job? (Photo by Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Opportunity: Since the Patriots are the defending AFC champs and have Super Bowl aspirations again, it would take a lot for them to put any part of their season in the hands of a seventh-round rookie. Even if Drake Maye and Tommy DeVito got hurt, they’d sign a veteran. So there’s just no clear path to the field for Morton.

Purdy potential: He is probably more of a solid backup than a future starter. He’s even a few years away from that, though.

4. Cole Payton, Philadelphia Eagles

Draft slot: Fifth round, 178th overall

Résumé: He was a one-year starter at North Dakota State, where he was one of the best and most efficient quarterbacks in the FCS. He completed 71.9% of his passes for 2,719 yards, 18 touchdowns and four interceptions. And he ran for 923 yards and 13 touchdowns, too. At 6-2, 232 pounds, his 4.56 speed made him an intriguing prospect, especially because of all that untapped potential. He played running back at times during his career with the Bison, too, adding to his value for NFL teams.

Scouts' takes: "I was looking at him as maybe a tight end before last year. I was surprised by how good he was at quarterback. But I don’t know how much of that was about the (low level of) competition. … That’s the key, right? Can he do it above (the FCS)? His size and arm strength are good. He was pretty accurate on that level. But his mechanics are off and he can be a mess under pressure. He waits too long on his receivers, and his first instinct is to always run. It’ll take time to coach that out of him. … He’s a gimmick guy for now. The Eagles are pretty smart. They’ll find surprising ways to use him. But he’s got a long ways to go to be a quarterback in this league. … I just don’t know what’s there. He didn’t play enough (at QB). The (competition) level was too low. His skills are worth a flier, but it’s a flier."

Cole Payton begins his career in a tough spot, behind three veterans in the Eagles' QB room. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

Opportunity: He’s not beating out Jalen Hurts or backup Tanner McKee any time soon. Veteran Andy Dalton is there, too, and the Eagles wouldn’t dream of handing important reps to a project QB on a team with Super Bowl aspirations. He could have a chance to play in some short-yardage or goal-line situations where he could use his running ability. But his days as a pure QB might be on hold for a bit.

Purdy potential: Maybe a few years down the road. But the real issue for him now might be getting enough practice time. His reps as a QB will be limited. And if he’s given a gimmick role, most of his reps might go toward that. His development as a passer might have to wait.

3. Taylen Green, Cleveland Browns

Draft slot: Sixth round, 182nd overall

Résumé: A four-year starter, first at Boise State, then at Arkansas, the 6-6, 227-pounder was one of the most productive quarterbacks in college football. The two-way threat ran for 1,379 yards and 16 touchdowns in his two seasons with the Razorbacks. He also dazzled with his speed, running a 4.36 40 at the Scouting Combine. His passing numbers were less electric, but still strong. He completed more than 60% of his passes, averaging 2,934 yards, 17 TDs and 10 interceptions over those two years.

Scouts' takes: "His size and ability to move is jaw-dropping, and so are some of the plays he made in college. But he’s almost too big for his body when he throws. His mechanics can be awkward at times. … I could see why (Browns coach Todd Monken) would want to work with him. If you can fix his mechanics and turn him into even an average passer, you’ve got something there. But that’s a pretty big ‘if.’ … He got into trouble a lot as a passer. He probably should’ve had a lot more interceptions than he had. And he had a lot. … They need to start from scratch with him as a passer. He takes too long to get the ball out. He’s not accurate. His velocity is really inconsistent. But man, can he move. They’ll keep him on the roster just for that. … He defines the word ‘freak,’ especially at quarterback. If anybody can turn him into a better passer, he’d be scary."

Taylen Green could earn immediate playing time as a gadget player for the Browns. (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Opportunity: Who knows what the Browns have planned for one of the weirdest QB rooms in the league. Sheduer Sanders returns as the incumbent starter. Dillon Gabriel, who was drafted higher Sanders and started six games last year, is still there, too. And now they’re dusting off Deshaun Watson and giving him a shot to win the job. So Green has at least three hurdles to clear. But given his running ability, multiple scouts suggested he could make the roster and have a role in short-yardage and goal-line situations, at least.

Purdy potential: You never know with the Browns, but Green seems to fit more as a situational weapon than anything else. Presumably the Browns will exhaust Watson, Sanders, Gabriel and maybe even another quarterback from the 2027 draft before giving Green a real shot at the job.

2. Garrett Nussmeier, Kansas City Chiefs

Draft slot: Seventh round, 249th overall

Résumé: As a junior at LSU, he was one of the nation’s best QBs, throwing for 4,052 yards and 29 touchdowns (albeit with 12 interceptions). But there was a major drop-off during his senior season thanks to a preseason abdominal injury and the struggles of his Tigers team. The 6-2, 203-pounder played just nine games and threw for 1,927 yards with only 12 touchdowns and five interceptions. He did complete 67.4% of his passes, though, which was the best percentage of his career. At the NFL Scouting Combine, doctors reportedly found that a cyst on his spine was the cause of his abdominal injury.

Scouts' takes: "I’m still shocked he went so late, even with the (cyst). It was pretty obvious he was hurt last season. But he showed so much the year before. … What scares teams is he’s a ‘gunslinger.’ That can work, but it’s high-risk. He’s also not the most mobile guy, which makes his style even riskier. You’ll get a lot of big plays, but a lot of big mistakes. … He’s got such a good arm. He knows it, too. He thinks he can make every throw. Most of the time he’s right. … He’s worth a shot, but you’re going to need a strong stomach. He’ll reward you, but it’s going to hurt first."

Garrett Nussmeier is in an ideal place to learn, but it's unlikely he'll play anytime soon for the Chiefs. (Photo by Gus Stark/LSU/University Images via Getty Images)

Opportunity: He certainly seems to have landed in the right place. He’ll get plenty of reps this summer while Patrick Mahomes rehabs a torn ACL, especially since Justin Fields is now the Chiefs' backup. Nussmeier will be taught by Andy Reid, one of the NFL’s best offensive coaches. It’s not crazy to think he can emerge as Mahomes’ primary backup once he’s fully healthy. The Chiefs don’t think their dynasty is over, though, so they won’t let Nussmeier step in as a starter anytime soon.

Purdy potential: He’s in the perfect place to develop and iron out his flaws. He also has a chance to get a ton of valuable practice time and preseason action as a rookie. If he can stay healthy and Reid can unlock what he showed two seasons ago, his NFL future could still be bright. It’ll just be brightest someplace else.

1. Cade Klubnik, New York Jets

Draft slot: Fourth round, 110th overall

Résumé: A three-year starter at Clemson, who started 40 games overall. The 6-2, 207-pounder had a big junior season (3,639 yards, 36 touchdowns, six interceptions, plus 463 yards and 7 rushing TDs) capped by a big game against Texas in the College Football Playoff (336 yards, three TDs, one interception). That led some to project he’d be one of the top QBs in the 2026 class. But it all fell apart during his senior year, as the Tigers struggled and his production dropped (2,943 yards, 16 TDs, 6 interceptions). Klubnik played through a severe high ankle sprain he suffered in October, and a right wrist injury later in the season.

Scouts' takes: "The tools are all there: the arm, the athletic ability, and he’s really smart. His big flaw is that he can be pressured into bad decisions. That’s a worry for someone with as much experience as he had. … He was just starting to look like himself again when he got hurt last year. He started a little slow, but it was coming along. The injury changed everything. … I never thought he was a can’t-miss prospect. He’s not as cool under pressure as (Fernando) Mendoza. But had he stayed healthy he probably could’ve been a second-rounder. Maybe late first. … On the right team he could be good. Just keep the pressure off him and he’s got the skills to make things happen. But he has to be in a better situation than he’s in right now."

Cade Klubnik was drafted later than originally expected but finds himself with a golden opportunity to get on the playing field with the Jets. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

Opportunity: Of all the Day 3 picks, the 22-year-old Klubnik has the clearest path to actual playing time. The Jets signed a stop-gap starter in Geno Smith, a 35-year-old journeyman who has thrown 32 interceptions over the past two seasons. With a good summer, Klubnik could beat out Bailey Zappe and Brady Cook for the No. 2 job. And it’s not inconceivable the Jets could turn to Klubnik late in the season. It would be worth it to see what they have before diving headfirst into the QB-rich 2027 draft.

Purdy potential: It’s not crazy to think he’ll play at some point this season, but the overall situation with the Jets isn’t great. They do have a decent offensive line, though, and at least a few weapons. If injuries really were the issue last season, Klubnik could even play well. He’d have to show a lot, though, to convince the Jets to not draft another quarterback in the first round next year.