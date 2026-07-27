Each team's road to Super Bowl LXI begins with winning its conference.

Here's a look at the latest odds to win the AFC and NFC Championships at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 28.

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NFC Conference winner

Rams: +295 (bet $10 to win $39.50 total)

Seahawks: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Eagles: +820 (bet $10 to win $92 total)

Packers: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Lions: +930 (bet $10 to win $103 total)

49ers: +960 (bet $10 to win $106 total)

Bears: +1250 (bet $10 to win $135 total)

Cowboys: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

Buccaneers: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Vikings: +2400 (bet $10 to win $250 total)

Commanders: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Giants: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

Saints: +3700 (bet $10 to win $380 total)

Panthers: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

Falcons: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Cardinals: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

The Rams are the current favorite to win the NFC in 2026 (Amy Lemus/Getty Images).

Here's what to know about this oddsboard:

What to know: In the last two seasons, the winner of the NFC has gone on to win the Super Bowl. In 2026, the Rams opened as the favorite to win the NFC and play in Super Bowl LXI at their home stadium. Los Angeles barely missed out on a Super Bowl appearance last year, losing to the Seahawks in heartbreaking fashion in the NFC title game. With the major additions of Myles Garrett and Trent McDuffie, the Rams are now stacked on both sides of the ball, as they look to turn the tables on Seattle in 2026. In the last 10 years, the Eagles have won the NFC three times, the Rams and 49ers have won it twice, and the Seahawks, Buccaneers and Falcons have won it once.

AFC Conference winner

Ravens: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Bills: +510 (bet $10 to win $61 total)

Patriots: +760 (bet $10 to win $86 total)

Chiefs: +770 (bet $10 to win $87 total)

Chargers: +830 (bet $10 to win $93 total)

Texans: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Broncos: +1025 (bet $10 to win $112.50 total)

Bengals: +1025 (bet $10 to win $112.50 total)

Jaguars: +1500 (bet $10 to win $160 total)

Steelers: +2300 (bet $10 to win $240 total)

Colts: +2900 (bet $10 to win $300 total)

Titans: +5500 (bet $10 to win $560 total)

Raiders: +7600 (bet $10 to win $770 total)

Browns: +8600 (bet $10 to win $870 total)

Jets: +8600 (bet $10 to win $870 total)

Dolphins: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

The Ravens are the current favorite to win the AFC in 2026 (Joe Sargent/Getty Images).

What to know: In eight of the last 10 seasons, the Chiefs or Patriots have won the AFC, including each of the last four seasons (K.C. three times, New England once). The only other AFC teams to make the Super Bowl in the last decade were the Bengals in 2021 and the Broncos in 2016. The Ravens are the current favorite to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LXI. Baltimore finished 8-9 and missed out on the playoffs a season ago, mostly because Lamar Jackson battled injuries all year. The last time the Ravens came out of the AFC was back in 2013, when they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy. Next on the oddsboard is the Bills. Buffalo has made the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons but has yet to make the Super Bowl. The last time the Bills won the AFC title was back in 1994. Is this the year Josh Allen and Buffalo overcome their playoff woes?