Each team's road to Super Bowl LXI begins with winning its conference.

Here's a look at the latest odds to win the AFC and NFC Championships at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Sept. 29.

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AFC Winner

Bills: +350 (bet $10 to win $45 total)

Ravens: +420 (bet $10 to win $52 total)

Chiefs: +440 (bet $10 to win $54 total)

Bengals: +730 (bet $10 to win $83 total)

Jaguars: +990 (bet $10 to win $109 total)

Patriots: +990 (bet $10 to win $109 total)

Broncos: +1125 (bet $10 to win $122.50 total)

Texans: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Steelers: +3400 (bet $10 to win $350 total)

Raiders: +3800 (bet $10 to win $390 total)

Chargers: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Colts: +4700 (bet $10 to win $480 total)

Jets: +10500 (bet $10 to win $1,060 total)

Browns: +13000 (bet $10 to win $1,310 total)

Titans: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Dolphins: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Here is what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorites: The Bills, at 3-0, are currently favored to win the AFC. They've made the playoffs in each of the last seven seasons but have yet to make the Super Bowl. The last time the Bills won the AFC title was back in 1994. The Ravens are second on the board, and after they finished 8-9 and missed out on the playoffs a season ago, Lamar Jackson appears to be back and healthy. The last time the Ravens came out of the AFC was back in 2013, when they hoisted the Lombardi Trophy.

Recent History: In eight of the last 10 seasons, the Chiefs or Patriots have won the AFC, including each of the last four seasons (K.C. three times, New England once). The only other AFC teams to make the Super Bowl in the last decade were the Bengals in 2021 and the Broncos in 2016. The Chiefs entered this season with +770 odds to win the AFC, but have climbed to +440 after beginning the year 3-0.

Cratering Contenders: The Chargers' struggles have been one of the headlining stories of the season so far. L.A. is 0-3 and averaging just 14.7 points per game, despite bringing in Mike McDaniel to run the offense. Even more worrisome is the fact that their star QB, Justin Herbert, has three touchdowns and four interceptions through those three games. The defending AFC champion Patriots have also found themselves in the woods early in the season, sitting at 1-2 and having just suffered a blowout loss to Jacksonville in Week 3. Their quarterback, Drake Maye, finished second in MVP voting last season, but so far this year, he has just one TD to six picks. They entered the year at +760 to win the AFC. They are now at +990.

NFC Winner

Rams: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

49ers: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Seahawks: +470 (bet $10 to win $57 total)

Vikings: +870 (bet $10 to win $97 total)

Eagles: +920 (bet $10 to win $102 total)

Lions: +970 (bet $10 to win $107 total)

Bears: +1225 (bet $10 to win $132.50 total)

Cowboys: +1750 (bet $10 to win $185 total)

Packers: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Saints: +3100 (bet $10 to win $320 total)

Panthers: +4200 (bet $10 to win $430 total)

Falcons: +5100 (bet $10 to win $520 total)

Commanders: +5600 (bet $10 to win $570 total)

Buccaneers: +8200 (bet $10 to win $830 total)

Giants: +8200 (bet $10 to win $830 total)

Cardinals: +20000 (bet $10 to win $2,010 total)

Here is what to know about this oddsboard:

The Favorites: In the last two seasons, the winner of the NFC has gone on to win the Super Bowl. This season, the Rams opened as the favorite to win the NFC and play in Super Bowl LXI at their home stadium. However, their schedule is already playing a role. They have losses to the 49ers and Broncos, with games against the Eagles and Bills in the next two weeks. As for the 49ers, they are 3-0, own that Week 1 win over the Rams, and also own a win over the Cardinals, giving them a great start in the NFC West race. A matchup at Seattle in Week 5 will be telling.

On The Rise: The Vikings are fourth on the board at +870, after entering the season at +2400 to win the NFC. They are 3-0 on the year, and they've been doing it with defense, allowing just 13.7 points per game through three weeks.

Cratering Contenders: The Packers opened the year at +900 to win the NFC, but are now all the way down at +3000. They are 1-2 on the season, having suffered blowout defeats against Minnesota and Atlanta, and barely beating the New York Jets. The Commanders are also on the downswing, beginning the year at +3000 and now sitting at +5600. Their star quarterback, Jayden Daniels, is injured once again, and his status for the next several weeks is up in the air.