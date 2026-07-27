The 10 Biggest Burning Questions Across The NFL As Training Camps Open

By the end of the day on Wednesday, all 32 NFL teams will have logged one training camp practice.

And by the end of Wednesday, anyone could win the Super Bowl. Sure, it’ll probably be the Los Angeles Rams. And it almost definitely won’t be the Cleveland Browns. But, theoretically, it could be anyone. And looming over every training camp practice, there will be at least one burning question — something that’s on the minds of fans, media and (even though they won’t admit it) likely players and coaches.

So let’s take a look at 10 of them. Here are the most important NFL questions entering training camp 2026.

It could be any day now that nine-time All-Pro defensive tackle Aaron Donald returns to the Rams. After two years in retirement, the 35-year-old Donald is leaning toward a return , per FOX Sports’ Eric Williams.

It has to be mighty tempting to join a defensive line that includes Garrett, who set the single-season sacks record last year with 23. He joined L.A. in June in a blockbuster trade with the Browns that sent Jared Verse, a 2027 first-round pick and two day-two picks to Cleveland.

The Rams' line already featured a staggering amount of competence, with Poona Ford, Braden Fiske and Byron Young among others. But of course, it would be historic to see Garrett and Donald on the same line.

Will Aaron Donald (right) return to the Rams after two years in retirement to play alongside two-time Defensive Player of the Year Myles Garrett (left)? (Nick Cammett/Diamond Images via Getty Images)

It would be cooler even than Puka Nacua and Davante Adams as receivers 1a and 1b. Or Kyren Williams and Blake Corum as running backs 1a and 1b.

Holy mackerel, this Rams team is stacked!

Here’s where we can see whether coach Mike Macdonald is really the defensive version of Sean McVay. It’s one thing to be the schematic king of the NFL. And I’d argue that’s exactly what Macdonald is. (After all, he bested McVay in the NFC Championship Game.) It’s another thing to hold onto that mantle, with changing personnel and shifting league trends.

It’s hard to say — before the first regular-season snap — what league-wide trends are coming. But we can clearly see who the Seahawks lost in free agency: edge Boye Mafe, running back Kenneth Walker III, cornerback Riq Woolen and safety Coby Bryant.

That’s a lot of talent, particularly on the defensive side of the ball, where Macdonald will have to carry the intellectual load. But don’t discount that his top deputy and former offensive coordinator, Klint Kubiak, is now the head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders. That’s a massive departure — one that might put more work on Macdonald’s plate than any of the player departures.

Seahawks coach Mike Macdonald has the Super Bowl trophy, but will be able to hold onto the mantle of defensive schematic king of the NFL? (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A.J. Brown is a Patriot, alongside Drake Maye.

Jaylen Waddle is a Bronco, alongside Bo Nix.

Mike Evans is a 49er, alongside Brock Purdy.

DJ Moore is a Bill, alongside Josh Allen.

Wan'Dale Robinson is a Titan, alongside Cam Ward.

It’s easy to see how every one of those new landing spots will supercharge each receiver’s production. But … it’s hard to imagine every one will actually go as planned.

Who booms? And who busts?

It’s always fun to see what the Eagles are cooking up in the offseason. Because for all the hoopla around the A.J. Brown trade — which was justified — there were also several foundational transitions taking place, perhaps getting overlooked.

The Eagles extended defensive linemen Jordan Davis and Jalen Carter to serve as core stars for years to come. They retained Dallas Goedert, their outstanding (albeit aging) tight end. They let edge Jaelan Phillips walk in free agency, which will likely yield a third-round pick in the compensatory formula, offsetting his third-round cost at the trade deadline.

In free agency, they played small-ball, snagging the right players: cornerbacks Riq Woolen and Jonathan Jones and receivers Dontavion Wicks, Hollywood Brown and Elijah Moore. In the draft, Roseman added receiver Makai Lemon, tight end Eli Stowers and tackle Markel Bell.

It all begs the question: Did Roseman just do it again? Did he compile a unique hodgepodge of talent to help the Eagles contend yet again?

It seems to be what he does every year.

There is a renewed sense of optimism surrounding the Chiefs that I don’t fully understand . It would be one thing if the optimism were centered around Patrick Mahomes, but even he seems to be tempering expectations around his ACL injury. He’s cleared to play, yes. But at practice, "I don’t get hit," he said ahead of camp.

Most Chiefs optimism, however, is centered around the free-agent signing of Kenneth Walker III, one of the NFL’s most explosive running backs. He's the reigning Super Bowl MVP after all.

After winning Super Bowl MVP with the Seahawks, Kenneth Walker signed a three-year, $43.05 million contract with the Chiefs. (Photo by Aaron M. Sprecher/Getty Images)

The problem was that for most of the 2025 season, Walker was in a time-share with Zach Charbonnet. And I’d argue that Walker has Charbonnet to thank for his hard work between the tackles, in short yardage and at the goal line. Walker got the glory. Charbonnet did the dirty work.

For that reason — and others — I’m dubious about how rapidly Walker can change the Kansas City offense. Last year, the Chiefs were 12th-worst in points per game. They were 11th in offensive EPA per play (-.01) and 14th in offensive success rate (43.1%), per Next Gen Stats.

This doesn’t feel like an offense that was a running back away.

As someone who seems to only draft running back Christian McCaffrey in down years, it’s worth nothing that he has an on-again, off-again tendency. He put up huge numbers in 2021, only to struggle to stay on the field in 2022. Then he boomed in 2023 — only to struggle again in 2024.

So if 2025 was another booming year, then what happens in 2026? I’m just asking for a friend who is once again afraid of getting burned.

But in real life, the 49ers' injury concerns don't stop there.

Tight end George Kittle has struggled to stay healthy throughout his career. Receiver Ricky Pearsall hasn’t exactly been the picture of durability. Nor — for that matter — has quarterback Brock Purdy. And edge Nick Bosa has a long list of injuries.

So it was almost comical when the 49ers signed Mike Evans, who is an elite receiver with (you guessed it) injury problems. It feels like the 49ers will continue to manage injuries — much more than any other team in the league.

But if they can stay healthy, I think they can win the Super Bowl. If they stay healthy. Somehow.

After playing in a career-low eight games last season with Tampa Bay, Mike Evans moves to the West Coast to play for the 49ers. (Photo by Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

The Steelers are a very funny combination of players that, on paper, look sorta like a team that could jell.

Aaron Rodgers may be well in decline at age 42, but he's as smart and resourceful as any quarterback in the league. WR1 DK Metcalf remains a hulking and speedy presence on the outside — a classic big-play threat. Newcomer Michael Pittman is an excellent possession receiver. Germie Bernard, the rookie receiver, is a workmanlike slot guy who could work his way into a WR3 job. And then there are the running backs, who maybe aren’t the best fantasy options but are definitely quality players: Jaylen Warren and Rico Dowdle.

It’s a team that — if you squint — looks OK.

But of course, new head coach Mike McCarthy is going to be running the show on offense. And I’m just not sure that McCarthy — a West Coast disciple — and Rodgers — a checkdown merchant last year — can beat defenses collapsing down on this quick-game offense.

Everyone is going to have to do something different than they’ve done in the past.

Mike McCarthy and Aaron Rodgers were a great pairing in Green Bay. Will that be the case in Pittsburgh? (Photo by Justin K. Aller/Getty Images)

Mike Vrabel would have had enough on his plate if he were just managing a Super Bowl loss — followed by a Week 1 rematch against the Seahawks in the Wednesday night NFL season-opener. But Vrabel was also entrenched in scandal this offseason, with a long run of news about his relationship with an NFL reporter.

Vrabel is back to business now that training camp is underway. But I wonder what will happen if the Patriots struggle in the early weeks of the season. Because Boston sports radio is never afraid to dig at drama — and harp on the negative. If the Patriots don't get off to a strong start, the pressure could make things uncomfortable for Vrabel.

You gotta be careful about getting too excited about the Chargers. And you gotta be careful about getting too excited about a Mike McDaniel offense.

Both entities often don't sustain in January — let alone February. It’s sort of a tradition for the Chargers to start Chargering in the playoffs. And in Miami, it was sort of a tradition for McDaniel’s high-octane offense to wither and shiver in the cold playoff months.

But if you’re like me, you can’t wait to see what McDaniel can do for Justin Herbert and the L.A. offense. And heck, it’ll be fun to see what McDaniel can do for second-year running back Omarion Hampton, too.

Mike McDaniel takes over a Chargers offense with a lot of talent but not much postseason success. (Eric Thayer / Los Angeles Times via Getty Images)

Maybe this team is doomed in the postseason. But the regular season should be absolutely nuts. Because McDaniel may have fizzled as head coach of the Dolphins, but I think he’s still one of the sharpest offensive minds in the NFL. He, Herbert and Hampton are going to put up big numbers this year.

New Giants coach John Harbaugh went viral ahead of training camp — and it was for being unbearably cringe. He left the Baltimore Ravens and got one of the more desirable (if not the most desirable) head coach openings of the offseason. And that’s because he’s extremely accomplished and good at what he does.

But this clip showed that — for all his competence — the man has no aura.

For a long time, Harbaugh’s legacy preceded him. He made a Super Bowl champion out of Joe Flacco. He made an MVP out of Lamar Jackson (twice). He contended for championships practically every year. But sometimes, a coach’s methodology runs its course in the NFL.

I’m not saying that — just because of one clip — Harbaugh doesn’t have what it takes anymore. But I can’t help but wonder if it’ll be harder for him to build a program than any of us might have realized — particularly in New York, where everything is magnified.