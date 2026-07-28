Micah Parsons Injury Updates: Latest News Surrounding Packers Edge Rusher

As NFL training camps open across the league, the Green Bay Packers will begin their summer without edge rusher Micah Parsons on the field.

Green Bay officially placed Parsons on the Physically Unable to Perform (PUP) list as he continues to recover from a torn ACL and meniscus damage suffered last December against the Denver Broncos. The injury occurred on a non-contact play while pursuing quarterback Bo Nix and required surgery later that month, putting Parsons on track to miss the start of the regular season.

As training camp rolls on and the season nears, keep up with the updates and news surrounding Parsons' recovery.

Is Micah Parsons Going On The PUP List?

Green Bay placed Parsons on the active Physically Unable to Perform list to start training camp. The move keeps him on the 90-man roster while preventing him from participating in practices until cleared by team personnel. He is expected to transition to the reserve Physically Unable to Perform list before the regular season begins. He can move to the reserve version of the PUP list at the cut to 53 players, which would keep him out at least four games.

How Many Games Will Parsons Miss?

Parsons is expected to miss a minimum of four games. Under league rules, any player placed on the reserve Physically Unable to Perform list for the regular season must sit out at least four games before becoming eligible to return to practice or game play.

Which Games Could Parsons Miss?

If Parsons is on the PUP list for the start of the regular season, he'd miss the Packers' matchups against the Minnesota Vikings, New York Jets, Atlanta Falcons and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

When Will Parsons Come Back?

Parsons is not expected to be ready to return from his torn ACL until October at the earliest. Parsons told reporters in June that he was still four months away from returning. Reports indicate a potential return date of Week 6, when the Packers play at home against the Dallas Cowboys, Parsons' former team, at Lambeau Field.

When Has Parsons Said About Injury?

Two months after tearing his ACL, Parsons told our Ben Arthur that he initially felt like "super nothing" after suffering the injury. However, Parsons said he eventually found himself in an "extremely good" headspace. Parsons also made a big proclamation in that conversation.

"Everyone will probably say, ‘Was this guy even injured?’ I’m going to hit the ground running and be the best player on the field," Parsons told Arthur.

How Was Parsons' First Year In GB?

Parsons had another standout season in 2025. He recorded 12.5 sacks, as he's logged at least 12 sacks in each of the first five seasons of his career. Parsons also had 41 total tackles, 12 tackles for loss and two forced fumbles after the Dallas Cowboys traded him.