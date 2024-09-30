National Football League
Oldest NFL Stadiums: Age of all 30 stadiums
Published Sep. 30, 2024 3:09 p.m. ET
As the NFL embraces new technology and modern designs, some stadiums remain treasured pieces of football history. These old venues have hosted legendary games and unforgettable moments that shaped the sport. Check out this article for a list of the oldest NFL stadiums from oldest to newest:
NFL Stadiums (oldest to newest):
- Soldier Field, Chicago Bears (1924)
- Lambeau Field, Green Bay Packers (1957)
- Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City Chiefs (1972)
- Highmark Stadium, Buffalo Bills (1973)
- Caesars Superdome, New Orleans Saints (1975)
- Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Dolphins (1987)
- EverBank Stadium, Jacksonville Jaguars (1995)
- Bank of America Stadium, Carolina Panthers (1996)
- FedEx Field, Washington Commanders (1997)
- M&T Bank Stadium, Baltimore Ravens (1998)
- Raymond James Stadium, Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1998)
- Cleveland Browns Stadium, Cleveland Browns (1999)
- Nissan Stadium, Tennessee Titans (1999)
- Paycor Stadium, Cincinnati Bengals (2000)
- Acrisure Stadium, Pittsburgh Steelers (2001)
- Empower Field at Mile High, Denver Broncos (2001)
- Ford Field, Detroit Lions (2002)
- Gillette Stadium, New England Patriots (2002)
- Lumen Field, Seattle Seahawks (2002)
- NRG Stadium, Houston Texans (2002)
- Lincoln Financial Field, Philadelphia Eagles (2003)
- State Farm Stadium, Arizona Cardinals (2006)
- Lucas Oil Stadium, Indianapolis Colts (2008)
- AT&T Stadium, Dallas Cowboys (2009)
- MetLife Stadium, New York Giants and New York Jets (2010)
- Levi's Stadium, San Francisco 49ers (2014)
- U.S. Bank Stadium, Minnesota Vikings (2016)
- Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Falcons (2017)
- Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas Raiders (2020)
- SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles Rams and Los Angeles Chargers (2020)
What is the oldest NFL stadium?
The oldest NFL stadium is Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Soldier Field is home to the Chicago Bears and opened in 1924. However, the Bears did not call Soldier Field their home until 1971.
What is the newest NFL stadium?
The newest NFL stadium is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. SoFi is home to both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams and opened in September 2020.
