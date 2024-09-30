National Football League
Oldest NFL Stadiums: Age of all 30 stadiums
Oldest NFL Stadiums: Age of all 30 stadiums

Published Sep. 30, 2024

As the NFL embraces new technology and modern designs, some stadiums remain treasured pieces of football history. These old venues have hosted legendary games and unforgettable moments that shaped the sport. Check out this article for a list of the oldest NFL stadiums from oldest to newest:

NFL Stadiums (oldest to newest):

What is the oldest NFL stadium?

The oldest NFL stadium is Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. Soldier Field is home to the Chicago Bears and opened in 1924. However, the Bears did not call Soldier Field their home until 1971. 

What is the newest NFL stadium?

The newest NFL stadium is SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California. SoFi is home to both the Los Angeles Chargers and Los Angeles Rams and opened in September 2020.

