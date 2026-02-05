Who is Micah Parsons? How Packers Star Pulled Out of Dark Headspace After ACL Tear

After tearing his ACL in Week 15, amid a stellar first season with the Packers, Micah Parsons went into a pit.

He couldn’t be himself as a player or father, restricted to resting on the bed and couch with pain meds. He didn’t feel like eating. He fell into a depression.

He watched others live out his dream on the field.

"Super Dad, Superman to super nothing," Parsons told me.

The superstar edge rusher opened up about his headspace in the immediate aftermath of his season-ending knee injury and what lies ahead in 2026 in an exclusive phone conversation with me during Pro Bowl and Super Bowl LX festivities in the Bay Area. A three-time All-Pro selection, Parsons spoke with me as a brand ambassador for the NFL Super Bowl Slots mobile game.

My full conversation with the Packers star (responses have been condensed and edited for clarity):

What would you like the public to know about your partnership with NFL Super Bowl Slots?

Parsons: "Super Bowl Slots is the first-ever NFL-licensed free-to-play mobile game. A game that lets fans play free and rep all 32 NFL teams. [You get] NFL energy with the gameplay, including team branding and gameday style. You just have so much free-range and I just think if you love the NFL and you love football, this is literally the best game you can play. … It’s fun, and it causes you no trouble."

How did your partnership with the game come about?

Parsons: "I think they match my style on the field and I match their style. … I think I’m what they’re looking for off the field, so we’re just going to take the aggressive approach and represent the brand and pushing it out there and letting people know how much I love the game as well."

What are the thoughts on the game itself and what people can expect when they play it?

Parsons: "They should expect a game where you can play as much as you want, when you want. It doesn’t matter where you are if you kind of just like that free gambling buzz. I can keep getting coins. I can keep opening packs. I just think that’s the best part of the game. … You don’t have to wait on any ads. You can just keep learning and going and choose whatever team you like."

Are you a gamer yourself?

Parsons: "Madden. NCAA. Madden Mobile. Pretty much all those games. … I’m a big-time gamer."

Let’s pivot to football. It’s been nearly two months since you tore your ACL. How would you describe where your headspace is at this point in your rehab?

Parsons: "You know, my headspace is extremely good. Obviously, taking it one day at a time. Getting stronger and better every day. I think mentally, I’m in a headspace where I know I’m getting stronger, I know I’m getting better. It’s just about taking the small wins every day. Embracing it for when it’s time for me to step on the field."

Micah Parsons tore his ACL in the Packers' Week 15 loss to the Broncos. (Photo by Justin Edmonds/Getty Images)

Was there a low point you had to work yourself through?

Parsons: "I would say just not being myself. … Super Dad, Superman to super nothing. I’m on bed rest and couch rest all day. Can’t even get up to take a piss. Just very down on myself. You’re on these pain meds. You’re not feeling like yourself. You’re not eating. You’re depressed. You’re watching people live your dream.

"To now, out here at the Pro Bowl and Super Bowl, finally being able to walk again and just realizing where I’m at and thanking God every day for the small wins I have. Every week I’ve gotten better to where I’m feeling like myself and I can play with my kids again, and I can be the best man I can possibly be off and on the field."

What did it take to pull yourself out of that dark space?

Parsons: "For me, [it was like] I can’t stay here, man. I can’t stay here. I was surrounded by a bunch of love between my lady, my kids, my mom. Just so much love that I was just like, ‘I have to get better for us. I have to get better for my teammates.’ And that’s what it is. A bunch of people convincing you that you can be better, you’re going to get better.

"The bright side is I have people going through the journey as well with me. Maybe different injuries, same injuries, knowing that I’m not the only one who’s been through it and I can come over this hump."

Immediately after the season, you were very supportive of coach Matt LaFleur amid the uncertainty about his job status. Knowing that he has been officially extended now, how excited are you knowing that he’ll be your head coach moving forward?

Parsons: "I’m super excited about that. Matt is my guy. He’s such a great guy. … We’re going to lead this team to the Super Bowl. I think we have the best coach possible. I hope they’re ready to go when I get back, to put our heads down and just go to work."

What can we expect when you’re back in 2026, whenever you are fully healthy?

Parsons: "Everyone will probably say ‘Was this guy even injured?’ I’m going to hit the ground running and be the best player on the field."

