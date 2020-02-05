Kansas City brings home the Lombardi – follow the celebration!

In the eloquent words of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, “You have to fight for your right to Lombaaaaardiiii.”

The Super Bowl parade was back in Kansas City after 50 years, and it was one giant celebration.

Check out the best moments from Wednesday’s championship parade:

Patrick Mahomes is in full parade mode 🍻 (Via @fox4KC / WDAF) pic.twitter.com/3SFgiarHw5 — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 5, 2020

From tossing back beers to slinging the football, Mahomes can do it all:

Mahomes a few beers deep but is still out here throwin' dimes #MVP (via @kylejlock) pic.twitter.com/rMI22MZffA — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 5, 2020

Off the field, the quarterback-tight end connection is still no joke:

Clearly, they were having a good time:

The squad was all there:

Literally:

The dedication was honestly impressive:

Gotta admire the dedication of Chiefs fans at the parade pic.twitter.com/wrk3ZjaMNK — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 5, 2020

But it was worth it for these fans:

Players taking the Lombardi Trophy to the fans! Also, that’s former #Chiefs QB Trent Green joining the crew on commentary! #ChiefsKingdomParade pic.twitter.com/BIg61V7fm7 — Harold R. Kuntz (@HaroldRKuntz3) February 5, 2020

What’s a party without a little dancing?

How Chiefs fans will be walking around KC for the rest of the week 🔥 (via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/h1DRfV5ZtG — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 5, 2020

Go on Mahomes, do your dance:

Looks like they brought home a little more hardware than just the Lombardi:

🗣 THE CHAMPS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/CMgDIo38LY — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) February 5, 2020

Kelce might have been rocking the belt, but he credited the win to his teammates:

Travis Kelce never lost faith in his QB and head coach 😤 pic.twitter.com/AuOILW9xph — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) February 5, 2020

MOOD:

AND THAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE ‘CAUSE PAT MAHOMES SAID SO! (via @curtainsb) pic.twitter.com/468PcVmtX9 — WWE on FOX (@WWEonFOX) February 5, 2020

Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs on a parade well done!