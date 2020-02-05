Kansas City brings home the Lombardi – follow the celebration!
In the eloquent words of Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, “You have to fight for your right to Lombaaaaardiiii.”
The Super Bowl parade was back in Kansas City after 50 years, and it was one giant celebration.
Check out the best moments from Wednesday’s championship parade:
Patrick Mahomes is in full parade mode 🍻
(Via @fox4KC / WDAF) pic.twitter.com/3SFgiarHw5
From tossing back beers to slinging the football, Mahomes can do it all:
Mahomes a few beers deep but is still out here throwin' dimes #MVP
(via @kylejlock) pic.twitter.com/rMI22MZffA
Off the field, the quarterback-tight end connection is still no joke:
Hang this in a museum
(via @CharlotteReeve_) pic.twitter.com/jRnhy4tFF1
Clearly, they were having a good time:
They aren't wrong 🙌🎉
(via @Chiefs)pic.twitter.com/DggtueBeTm
The squad was all there:
Parade Wednesday @_sleepp pic.twitter.com/Jf2GVvDaqh
— Tyrann Mathieu (@Mathieu_Era) February 5, 2020
Literally:
HAPPY PARADE DAY, KC! 🎉 https://t.co/N3Q5rj66N2
The dedication was honestly impressive:
7:30 a.m. update: #ChiefsKingdomParade pic.twitter.com/mst0aWDH0b
— Kristen Boxman (@KWCHKristen) February 5, 2020
Gotta admire the dedication of Chiefs fans at the parade pic.twitter.com/wrk3ZjaMNK
This is amazing. https://t.co/ud3b7LqQlc
But it was worth it for these fans:
Players taking the Lombardi Trophy to the fans! Also, that’s former #Chiefs QB Trent Green joining the crew on commentary! #ChiefsKingdomParade pic.twitter.com/BIg61V7fm7
What’s a party without a little dancing?
How Chiefs fans will be walking around KC for the rest of the week 🔥
(via @Chiefs) pic.twitter.com/h1DRfV5ZtG
Go on Mahomes, do your dance:
Check those moves 👀 @PatrickMahomes @tkelce #ChiefsKingdomParade #ChiefsKingdom @Chiefs pic.twitter.com/GK8WJUv663
Looks like they brought home a little more hardware than just the Lombardi:
🗣 THE CHAMPS ARE HERE pic.twitter.com/CMgDIo38LY
Kelce might have been rocking the belt, but he credited the win to his teammates:
Travis Kelce never lost faith in his QB and head coach 😤 pic.twitter.com/AuOILW9xph
MOOD:
AND THAT’S THE BOTTOM LINE ‘CAUSE PAT MAHOMES SAID SO!
(via @curtainsb) pic.twitter.com/468PcVmtX9
Congrats to the Kansas City Chiefs on a parade well done!