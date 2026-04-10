Jaguars Reportedly Making Two-Way Star Travis Hunter 'Full-Time' Cornerback

The Travis Hunter two-way experiment with the Jacksonville Jaguars may be winding down before it ever fully gets off the ground.

While Hunter is recovering "exceptionally well" from his season-ending knee injury — which he suffered in October of last season — the Jaguars plan to have Hunter be a "full-time" cornerback who contributes as a part-time wide receiver next season, NFL Network reported on Thursday night.

Jacksonville selected Hunter with the No. 2 pick in the 2025 NFL draft after the Jaguars traded the No. 5, 36 and 126 picks in the 2025 draft and a 2026 first-round pick to the Cleveland Browns to move up three spots.

The expectation was that Hunter would play both ways in the NFL, just as he did in college with the Colorado Buffaloes (2023-24). Even while splitting time at receiver and cornerback, Hunter delivered a Heisman Trophy season and established himself as one of college football’s most dynamic players.

Hunter played in only seven games for the Jaguars last season before suffering a season-ending torn LCL during a late October practice. Prior to his injury, Hunter saw little production at cornerback, recording 15 combined tackles and three pass deflections. He made a bigger impact on offense, finishing with 28 receptions for 298 yards and one touchdown.

Following the injury to Hunter, first-year Jaguars general manager James Gladstone traded with the Las Vegas Raiders for veteran wide receiver Jakobi Meyers at the NFL trade deadline. Meyers went on to play well alongside receivers Brian Thomas Jr. and Parker Washington down the stretch, totaling 42 receptions for 483 yards and three touchdowns across nine regular-season games in Jacksonville.