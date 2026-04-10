National Football League
Eagles Reportedly Acquire WR Dontayvion Wicks From Packers, Extend Him
National Football League

Eagles Reportedly Acquire WR Dontayvion Wicks From Packers, Extend Him

Published Apr. 10, 2026 5:29 p.m. ET

With the future of All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown in question, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman didn’t waste time adding another weapon to the offense.

The Eagles are acquiring wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers, ESPN reported on Friday. Philadelphia is sending a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Green Bay for Wicks, who's expected to sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension that keeps him with the Eagles for the next two seasons.

Wicks was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Virginia but has struggled to consistently earn snaps. In 46 NFL games, he has been targeted 180 times, recording 108 receptions for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns.

As a result, Wicks' role became even more uncertain with the late-season emergence of last year’s first-round pick, wide receiver Matthew Golden. Despite the Packers not re-signing receiver Romeo Doubs, Wicks still would've faced steep competition for targets from Golden, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

The speculation surrounding Brown’s future continues after the trade, as Wicks is expected to make an immediate impact. He's set to compete with Marquise Brown, whom the Eagles signed earlier in the offseason, for the No. 3 wide receiver spot in their offense.

The Eagles have been speculated to be in on multiple wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the addition of Wicks only adding to that speculation.

The Eagles’ updated wide receiver room now includes Brown, DeVonta Smith, Wicks, Brown, Elijah Moore and Darius Cooper.

share
Get more from the National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The NFL Player Each NFC Team Should Trade for During the 2026 Draft

The NFL Player Each NFC Team Should Trade for During the 2026 Draft

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballINDYCAR Image INDYCARMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballNASCAR Image NASCAR
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook PromosMissouri Sports Betting Image Missouri Sports Betting
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2026 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes