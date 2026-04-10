Eagles Reportedly Acquire WR Dontayvion Wicks From Packers, Extend Him

With the future of All-Pro wide receiver A.J. Brown in question, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman didn’t waste time adding another weapon to the offense.

The Eagles are acquiring wide receiver Dontayvion Wicks from the Green Bay Packers, ESPN reported on Friday. Philadelphia is sending a 2026 fifth-round pick and a 2027 sixth-round pick to Green Bay for Wicks, who's expected to sign a one-year, $12.5 million extension that keeps him with the Eagles for the next two seasons.

Wicks was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft out of Virginia but has struggled to consistently earn snaps. In 46 NFL games, he has been targeted 180 times, recording 108 receptions for 1,328 yards and 11 touchdowns.

As a result, Wicks' role became even more uncertain with the late-season emergence of last year’s first-round pick, wide receiver Matthew Golden. Despite the Packers not re-signing receiver Romeo Doubs, Wicks still would've faced steep competition for targets from Golden, Christian Watson and Jayden Reed.

The speculation surrounding Brown’s future continues after the trade, as Wicks is expected to make an immediate impact. He's set to compete with Marquise Brown, whom the Eagles signed earlier in the offseason, for the No. 3 wide receiver spot in their offense.

The Eagles have been speculated to be in on multiple wide receiver prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, with the addition of Wicks only adding to that speculation.

The Eagles’ updated wide receiver room now includes Brown, DeVonta Smith, Wicks, Brown, Elijah Moore and Darius Cooper.